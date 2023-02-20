LinQuest acquires another Beavercreek defense firm

Terms of the acquisition were not announced. But LinQuest said the move strengthens its ability to “deliver integrated and tested systems and solutions to meet the demands of future warfare.”

“CAMO’s experience, leaders, and subject matter experts design, integrate, test, and rapidly field technologies that are creating new possibilities for ground, air, and space forces,” said Greg Young, president and chief executive of LinQuest. “Together with the CAMO team we will enable our customers to stay ahead of adversaries’ strategies and support customers’ efforts in bolstering our national security.”

“Our combined team brings full spectrum solutions to mission-critical operations for USSOCOM, USAF, and the entire national security enterprise for mission utility analysis, test, and rapid prototyping,” said Kurt Rinke, CAMO’s president and CEO.

His brother and business co-founder Ed Rinke, CAMO’s chairman and chief operating officer, added, “Our teams’ combined expertise will deliver new data-driven solutions to support DOD mission success.”

Established in 2011, CAMO said it will continue to operate in Beavercreek with LinQuest’s Integrated Analytics & Support Line-of-Business.

CAMO also has offices in Florida, North Carolina, and Virginia.