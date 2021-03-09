Beavercreek company wins big in new Air Force, Space Force contract

A Beavercreek defense contractor and data analysis company has won a huge contract to help the Air Force and Space Force grapple with data.
The Perduco Group Inc., which has offices on Commons Boulevard in Beavercreek, has been awarded a ceiling $500 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity Small Business Innovation Research Phase III contract for tradespace analysis support, the Pentagon said.
“This contract provides for filling critical analysis gaps in acquisitions and increase the rigor of Space Force and Air Force, Army, Navy, and other Department of Defense entities in resourcing decisions towards them,” the Department of Defense announced.
Work will be primarily performed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2025.
Space Command’s provisional headquarters is located at Peterson Air Force Base in the Colorado Springs area. Last month, the DoD’s inspector general’s office announced it was opening an investigation into how the Pentagon arrived at a decision to move the headquarters of Space Command to Alabama.
Funds in the amount of $4,865,594 are being obligated at the time of award, the DoD also said.
The contract came from the Space Acquisition Management Directorate, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.
Perduco started in Toyzanne and Chris Mason’s home in early 2011 before sharing offices with a partner on Springfield Street at the Wright Office Park in Riverside.
Perduco then grew from two to 20 employees in the fall of 2013, when it moved to 3610 Pentagon. Perduco then more than doubled its office space in the same building and had 44 employees by August 2016.
Perduco principals declined to say anything precise about annual revenue in a 2016 interview with the Dayton Daily News, other than revenue was growing.
“It’s been a steady climb,” Toyzanne Mason, Perduco president, said at the time.
“You can feel a little bit of that turning-the-corner kind of thing,” added Stephen Chambal, the company’s senior vice president for growth. “It’s working. We’re getting a lot more phone calls.”
The Perduco Group was acquired by Los Angeles-based LinQuest in November 2019. LinQuest in February received a $200 million contract for advisory and support services for the Space Force’s Space Operations Command headquarters at Peterson Air Force Base.