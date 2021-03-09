Beavercreek company wins big in new Air Force, Space Force contract

Funds in the amount of $4,865,594 are being obligated at the time of award, the DoD also said.

The contract came from the Space Acquisition Management Directorate, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.

Perduco started in Toyzanne and Chris Mason’s home in early 2011 before sharing offices with a partner on Springfield Street at the Wright Office Park in Riverside.

Perduco then grew from two to 20 employees in the fall of 2013, when it moved to 3610 Pentagon. Perduco then more than doubled its office space in the same building and had 44 employees by August 2016.

Perduco principals declined to say anything precise about annual revenue in a 2016 interview with the Dayton Daily News, other than revenue was growing.

“It’s been a steady climb,” Toyzanne Mason, Perduco president, said at the time.

“You can feel a little bit of that turning-the-corner kind of thing,” added Stephen Chambal, the company’s senior vice president for growth. “It’s working. We’re getting a lot more phone calls.”

The Perduco Group was acquired by Los Angeles-based LinQuest in November 2019. LinQuest in February received a $200 million contract for advisory and support services for the Space Force’s Space Operations Command headquarters at Peterson Air Force Base.