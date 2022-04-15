LISTEN: Podcast discusses immigration in the Miami Valley

Following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Afghan refugees are being resettled here, and recently displaced Ukrainian refugees are likely to follow.
In 2017, Dayton was the first city in the United States to earn the status of Certified Welcoming in recognition of inclusiveness and integration of immigrants through programs such as Welcome Dayton.
What are the social and economic effects of immigration? What does the future hold for immigrants and refugees in Dayton and Montgomery County?
In the latest episode of The Path Forward Dayton, a Dayton Daily News podcast, we’re sharing the discussion we held on Wednesday, April 13 with a panel that included:
- Cady Landa, Dayton Human Relations Council board member and researcher
- Ross McGregor, President and CEO of Pentaflex, Inc.
- Jean De Dieu Mukunzi, executive director of Ebenezer Healthcare Access
- Swapna Purandare, associate professor at Sinclair Community College
- Laura Roesch, CEO of Catholic Social Services
- Niels Winther, managing partner and chairman of the board for Think Patented
