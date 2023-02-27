BreakingNews
‘One of the most brutal murders that I’ve seen’: Suspect sought in Dayton double homicide
X
Dark Mode Toggle

LISTS: Was your favorite liquor among Ohio’s most sold brands for 2022?

Local News
By
9 minutes ago
Whiskey, vodka and tequila brands make up the majority of the top 20

State liquor agencies sold $1.74 billion of high-proof liquor in 2022 — that’s 17 million gallons of it, enough to fill almost 26 Olympic-size swimming pools — or 1.45 billion shot glasses.

Even with American Whiskey as Ohio’s biggest seller, according to Ohio Liquor, both Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Crown Royal Canadian Whisky topped the charts for the No. 1 and No. 2 spots for brands sold by dollars and by gallons.

ExploreOhio liquor sales level off; volume down first time in years, revenue up a hair

Here are a few key lists of the liquor brands with the highest sales in Ohio in 2022 — top overall sales by dollars and by volume, plus top American whiskies, vodkas and tequilas.

Ohio's most-sold liquors in 2022

RankBy cost soldBy volume sold
1Tito'sTito's
2Crown RoyalCrown Royal
3PatronSmirnoff
4Jack DanielsJack Daniels
5HennessyBacardi
6JamesonJim Beam
7Jim BeamPatron
8Don JulioCaptain Morgan
9Remy MartinFireball
10CasamigosAbsolut
11SmirnoffCuervo Especial
12Cuervo EspecialJameson
13AbsolutNew Amsterdam Vodka
14Captain MorganHennessy
15Maker's MarkBlack Velvet
1618001800
17BacardiEvan Williams
18FireballPaul Masson
19Woodford ReserveGrey Goose
20Grey GooseKamchatka
Source: Ohio Liquor

2022 Ohio liquor sales by type

RankAmerican WhiskeyVodkaTequila
1Jack DanielsTito'sPatron
2Jim BeamSmirnoffDon Julio
3Maker's MarkAbsolutCasamigos
4Woodford ReserveGrey GooseCuervo Especial
5WellerCiroc1800
6BulleitKetel OneTeremana
7Wild TurkeyNew AmsterdamEspolon
8Evan WilliamsSvedkaAvion
9Four RosesSkyyMontezuma
10Elijah CraigPinnacleLa Prima
Source: Ohio Liquor

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

In Other News
1
‘One of the most brutal murders that I’ve seen’: Dayton police seek...
2
Dayton Daily News to stop publication of Dilbert comic
3
Norfolk Southern report released hours before East Palestine crash...
4
Kettering man sentenced for Capitol breach, Corpus Christi Fish Fryers...
5
Former Dayton man advocated for Medal of Honor recipient

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top