Local blood donation center urges people to sign up or reschedule canceled appointments to help blood supply

Willing donors are encouraged to schedule a donation appointment by visiting the Versiti website, or calling 937-461-3220.

Walk-in donations are also welcomed at the blood drive center, located at 349 S. Main Street.

The blood donation center said blood cannot be manufactured or stockpiled for long. Every day of lost collections puts a strain on the resources available for local patients, according to the center.

“When severe weather keeps donors at home, the impact is felt immediately by local patients,” the center said.

Versiti supplies 32 hospitals in the Dayton region, including major trauma centers, and they need hundreds of units every day, according to the blood center.

The blood center’s scheduled hours are:

Monday: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday: Closed.

All donors who sign up to donate in January and February at the Dayton Donor Center or a Versiti Dayton blood drive will receive a Versiti blood donor crewneck sweatshirt, while supplies last, according to the release.