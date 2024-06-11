Local brewery to have peach-themed specials this summer

The brewery is planning to have various peach-themed drinks and food specials throughout the summer, but will have a few extra specials during The Peach Truck weeks. This week guests can expect:

Grilled Peach Paper Plane (house-made peach purée, Makers Mark, Liquor 43, Amaro Nonino Brandy and Aperol Aperitivo)

Peach Basil Margarita (Altos Tequila, triple sec, fresh lime and house-made peach purée)

Peach cobbler (served warm with ice cream available by request)

All features are available while supplies last. Moore said they hope the specials will last throughout the weekend.

The brewery will add more peach-inspired kitchen items for the next date — after they get their hands on some fresh peaches from The Peach Truck.

The Peach Truck will be at the brewery, located at 123 N. Main St., from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. June 12, July 3, July 24 and Aug. 14. Pre-orders for The Peach Truck can be placed at thepeachtruck.com.

MORE DETAILS

This will be the brewery’s second summer in Piqua. Moore said they’re looking forward to the grand opening of Lock9 Park, located directly off their patio. The grand opening is scheduled for July 27 and will feature live music and entertainment at the amphitheater and a splash pad light show in the evening.

Crooked Handle Brewing Co. opened its first location at 760 N. Main Street in Springboro in 2015. For more information about the brewery, visit crookedhandle.com or the brewery’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@crookedhandlepiqua).