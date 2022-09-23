Local companies named to Pentagon’s $950M ‘JADC2’ project

Although the location of work remains to be determined, a number of Dayton-area defense contractors have a place in a contract to advance the Department of Defense’s joint “all domain command and control” or “JADC2″ project — a contract with a $950 million ceiling.
Clear Creek Applied Technologies Inc., in Fairborn, and InfoSciTex Corp., of Dayton, were named to a contract that included more than 20 companies, including Huntsville, Ala.’s Radiance Technologies, which also has offices in Beavercreek.
The companies named will be expected to develop and demonstrate capabilities “across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development,” the Pentagon said Thursday.
Joint All Domain Command and Control, also known as “JADC2,” is the Pentagon-wide push to unify and link sensors to shooters in all battle domains, including air, land, sea, cyber and space.
“We’ll apply our deep technical expertise in systems engineering, data management, connectivity, and secure processing, through integration into a digital engineering environment to shape the foundation for how data is harnessed by the Department of the Air Force, DOD, and its allies and partners,” Paul Meyer, president of Department 22 at Raytheon Intelligence & Space, said in a statement. “Our objective is to strengthen our customer’s readiness to deter and defend against pacing threats by helping military commanders make synchronized and more informed decisions faster than ever before in multiple domains.”
Raytheon also has offices in Beavercreek.
The locations of performance are to be determined at the contract direct order level and are expected to be complete by May 28, 2025, the DOD said.
These awards came from the Air Force Life Cycle Management, headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
