BreakingNews
Have you seen 88-year-old Tipp City man with dementia?
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Local companies named to Pentagon’s $950M ‘JADC2’ project

Local News
By
30 minutes ago

Although the location of work remains to be determined, a number of Dayton-area defense contractors have a place in a contract to advance the Department of Defense’s joint “all domain command and control” or “JADC2″ project — a contract with a $950 million ceiling.

Clear Creek Applied Technologies Inc., in Fairborn, and InfoSciTex Corp., of Dayton, were named to a contract that included more than 20 companies, including Huntsville, Ala.’s Radiance Technologies, which also has offices in Beavercreek.

ExploreAir Force 75th anniversary: See how Wright-Patterson played pivotal role

The companies named will be expected to develop and demonstrate capabilities “across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development,” the Pentagon said Thursday.

Do you want to keep up with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base news?

Wright Patt Today is a newsletter for people who live, work and care about one of the largest Air Force bases in the world. We'll deliver the latest military-related news and stories important to the Wright-Patterson community to your inbox every weekday.

CLICK HERE to sign up for the newsletter

Joint All Domain Command and Control, also known as “JADC2,” is the Pentagon-wide push to unify and link sensors to shooters in all battle domains, including air, land, sea, cyber and space.

“We’ll apply our deep technical expertise in systems engineering, data management, connectivity, and secure processing, through integration into a digital engineering environment to shape the foundation for how data is harnessed by the Department of the Air Force, DOD, and its allies and partners,” Paul Meyer, president of Department 22 at Raytheon Intelligence & Space, said in a statement. “Our objective is to strengthen our customer’s readiness to deter and defend against pacing threats by helping military commanders make synchronized and more informed decisions faster than ever before in multiple domains.”

Raytheon also has offices in Beavercreek.

The locations of performance are to be determined at the contract direct order level and are expected to be complete by May 28, 2025, the DOD said.

These awards came from the Air Force Life Cycle Management, headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

In Other News
1
Unique theaters and once-popular movie houses part of Dayton’s history
2
OVI checkpoint tonight in Greene County
3
Cold months bring new challenges to those who are food insecure...
4
Residents give city of Kettering parks very high marks
5
Ukrainian mayor visits Troy to honor late artist Pereyma

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top