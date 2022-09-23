Local companies named to Pentagon’s $950M ‘JADC2’ project

“We’ll apply our deep technical expertise in systems engineering, data management, connectivity, and secure processing, through integration into a digital engineering environment to shape the foundation for how data is harnessed by the Department of the Air Force, DOD, and its allies and partners,” Paul Meyer, president of Department 22 at Raytheon Intelligence & Space, said in a statement. “Our objective is to strengthen our customer’s readiness to deter and defend against pacing threats by helping military commanders make synchronized and more informed decisions faster than ever before in multiple domains.”

Raytheon also has offices in Beavercreek.

The locations of performance are to be determined at the contract direct order level and are expected to be complete by May 28, 2025, the DOD said.

These awards came from the Air Force Life Cycle Management, headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.