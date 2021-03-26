Local company survives 1913 flood, Great Depression and now pandemic

April is the single busiest month for the company, according to Glawe’s chief operating officer and owner Kathy Schaefer.

“During the month of April, we probably [install] 500-600 residential awnings,” Schaefer said.

Glawe Awnings and Tents owner Katharine Schaefer inspects recovered awnings that will be reinstalled at the Dayton VA. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

Despite the pandemic shutting down operations for almost two months, Glawe received a sharp influx in sales upon its return. Schaefer believes the stay-at-home order caused a higher demand for home renovation and residential awnings.

Overall business increased by about 10% year over year, according to Schaefer.

“We had to do all of April, half of May, and part of March. Everyone wanted [their awnings installed] right away,” Schaefer said. “I think people evaluated their backyard, or wherever they sat, and thought, ‘Well if I am going to sit here, it should be nice.’ "

The business, labeled non-essential, was unable to convert operations to a remote setting because of the need to physically install tents and awnings; they adjusted to the pandemic by wearing masks and keeping distance from customers.

Deliveries and installations usually characterized by close interactions with customers turned into socially distant operations.

“I told my crew, ‘if people start to come outside, you tell them they need to stay in their house,’ ” Schaefer said.

Customers responded positively to the changes. Schaefer says the company received more positive feedback than ever before.

“They were very thankful that we were still doing it and that we did the best we could,” Schaefer said. “I think a lot of them thought we wouldn’t put them [tents and awnings] up this year.”

Dr. Wayarne Harlan, a customer who has worked with Glawe Awnings since 1995, said, “They have been courteous, straightforward, just a great company to work with. When you find a good, strong company, you stick with them. They’re just good people all the way around.”

Schaefer credits the success of the business to her 25 employees and their willingness to continue working and adaptability made it possible.

“I just learned to appreciate what we have, especially employees, and be ready to go with the flow,” Schaefer said. “Because who knows what will happen now. I try to be very efficient and do as much as we can, knowing we aren’t promised anything.”