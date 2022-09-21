dayton-daily-news logo
Local defense contractors pull in nearly $150 million total in new wins

FILE

FILE

Several Dayton-area defense contractors have seen some big contract awards recently.

Azimuth, of Beavercreek, won a federal contract award for $98,716,370 from the Air Force for materials research and survivability studies, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Another Beavercreek contractor, DRS Advanced ISR LLC, was awarded a contract with a ceiling of $29,815,751 for hardware, repairs and support of the AN/URC-145A(V)1 Joint Tactical Terminal-Integrated Broadcast Service system, a two-way satellite data tracker.

The University of Dayton Research Institute won a $8.8 million Air Force contract to “advance non-destructive evaluation (NDE)” of materials, the DOD said.

One goal of this contract is to “gather improved understanding of material/hypersonic environment interactions,” to see how materials performance at mission conditions, the DOD said.

UDRI’s work will be performed in Dayton, the DOD said. And the contract came from the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Sytronics, of Dayton, won a federal contract award for $5,939,481 from the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Coast Guard, in Elizabeth City, N.C., for a software upgrade and annual technical support services.

And Integrated Procurement Technologies, of Vandalia, won three contracts for $250,000, 197,985 and $60,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus and Richmond, Va.

About the Author

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

