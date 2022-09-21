Local defense contractors pull in nearly $150 million total in new wins

One goal of this contract is to “gather improved understanding of material/hypersonic environment interactions,” to see how materials performance at mission conditions, the DOD said.

UDRI’s work will be performed in Dayton, the DOD said. And the contract came from the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Sytronics, of Dayton, won a federal contract award for $5,939,481 from the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Coast Guard, in Elizabeth City, N.C., for a software upgrade and annual technical support services.

And Integrated Procurement Technologies, of Vandalia, won three contracts for $250,000, 197,985 and $60,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus and Richmond, Va.