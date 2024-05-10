Local distillery ties for Grand National Spirits Champion at U.S. competition

Dayton Barrel Works tied with Oxford Oaks Distillery in Oxford, North Carolina for the Grand National Champion’s trophy. This was a first in the competition.

The distillery won gold medals for the following spirits:

Rubicon Creek Myth Malt Whiskey in the craft whiskey category

Harpers Siren Gin in the gin category

Harpers Siren Armagnac Gin in the barrel-aged gin category

Gypsy Queen Absinthe Blanche in the anything goes spirits category

In 2023, the distillery took home two gold and two silver medals during the U.S. Open Whiskey and Spirits Championship. Judging in the competition is blind and the judges only know the categories. They do not know what they are tasting. For more information or a look at other winners, visit usopenwhiskey.com.