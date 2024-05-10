Local distillery ties for Grand National Spirits Champion at U.S. competition

BreakingNews
Dayton Barrel Works Artisan Distillery was awarded four gold medals and tied for Grand National Spirits Champion at the 2024 U.S. Open Whiskey and Spirits Championship.

“We are honored and appreciate the recognition for our spirits,” said Pete Hilgeman, founder and operations manager at Dayton Barrel Works. “It’s a testament to our team and the effort put into creating and crafting world class spirits and whiskeys, and to be named Grand National Spirits Champion is a wonderful accomplishment.”

ExploreFairmont High School grads create unique spirit, open tasting room in Texas

Dayton Barrel Works tied with Oxford Oaks Distillery in Oxford, North Carolina for the Grand National Champion’s trophy. This was a first in the competition.

The distillery won gold medals for the following spirits:

  • Rubicon Creek Myth Malt Whiskey in the craft whiskey category
  • Harpers Siren Gin in the gin category
  • Harpers Siren Armagnac Gin in the barrel-aged gin category
  • Gypsy Queen Absinthe Blanche in the anything goes spirits category
Explore3 things to know about the former property of Carmel’s Southwest Bar & Grill

In 2023, the distillery took home two gold and two silver medals during the U.S. Open Whiskey and Spirits Championship. Judging in the competition is blind and the judges only know the categories. They do not know what they are tasting. For more information or a look at other winners, visit usopenwhiskey.com.

