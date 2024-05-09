3 things to know about the former property of Carmel’s Southwest Bar & Grill

“The timing’s great,” Byers previously said. “It can take a long time to sell a restaurant and it appeared to me … this was the right time. And the people buying it, I’m really confident of their future with the property. I think it’s just going to be a great fit.”

Here’s what we know about the future of the property:

An LLC, Greasy Spoon Properties, bought the Carmel’s property at 1025 Shroyer Road in Kettering for $640,000 in December 2023, according to county records.

Another LLC, Three Birds Brasserie, has D-1, D-2, D-3, D-3A and D-6 liquor permits that are pending for the property, according to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control.

Both LLCs return to Coolidge Wall Co., L.P.A., a law firm in Dayton, according to state records.

As soon as we learn more about what is in the works, we will update this story.