Local drive to host charity fair, campaign kickoff

Nearly 100 local volunteers have been recruited throughout base and from outside-the-fence organizations to lead the campaign for their respective agencies.

“Everything is on target for the campaign, and the pledge site opened Sept. 21,” Himelhoch said. “We are excited and ready for our Oct. 7 kickoff event.”

The kickoff event will be emceed by Sean Hennessy, chief of Air Force Life Cycle Management’s Director’s Action Group, and include messages from Jacque Fisher, chair of OCFC, Dayton District, and Chris Merlo, vice chair. Several charities will give presentations.

Many local charities' programs have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Himelhoch said.

“The campaign is so important because the charities need our support to ensure programs and services are available. The monies and volunteer hours contributed to the campaign provide critical funding for what they do,” she said.

The thousands of approved CFC charities cover all aspects of the human experience, from the environment to health to animals, arts and education.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its “snowball” effect have exacerbated needs.

“We have all heard about and seen the lines of people at food distributions – many of whom said they never thought they’d be in such a situation,” Himelhoch said. "When people get into a financial bind, whether they are local, national or international, food is usually the very last item they cut out, so they may already have eliminated necessary medications and doctor visits, food for their animals, mortgages or rents and utilities.

“When I see the lines of people for food, I immediately think about the critical necessities they can no longer afford. That illustrates the burden that our charities are carrying, no matter their mission.”

Contributions to CFC can be made by visiting https://GiveCFC.org.