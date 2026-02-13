Local drivers line up in droves to scrub winter grime off vehicles

The snow is melting and area drivers are lining up in droves to get the salt and brine off their vehicles.
“On an average day we do between 400 and 600 cars. These days we’re doing 700 to 1,200,” said Alex Foster, general manager of Springboro WhiteWater Express Car Wash on Central Avenue.
Foster said cars have been lined up around the building since temperatures rose above freezing this week.
It’s the same every winter, he said. In spite of the cold and potential for more snow this season, drivers get anxious to get all the salt and brine off their cars.
The more snow, the busier they are.
“We’re more in the weather business than we are in the car washing business,” Foster said.
Some drivers who don’t frequent car washes may find themselves with a case of sticker shock.
Washes at area locations can range from $11 to more than $40. It all depends on what you want.
Extras such as interior vacuuming, hot wax, tire shining and hand-drying are included in some location prices, or are a la carte options at others.
Most of the major car wash companies now offer monthly memberships or annual passes.
These packages also vary in price based on what you want included.
Wash prices can also vary by location depending on the company.
The cheapest option is to wash your vehicle yourself. Super Wash on 2nd Street in Franklin is $5. They provide a bay and the materials. You provide the work.
For the ultimate treatment for your vehicle, try a full-service, hand-dry specialty shop.
Soft Touch Car Wash Systems in Kettering starts at $18.89 but the price can quickly climb to over $40 for hot wax, hand-drying and interior maintenance.
Xclusive Touch Auto Spa starts at $70 and includes detailing. Plan to stay a while. It takes almost two hours for a sedan.
How much for a car wash?
- Flying Ace Express Car Wash: Exterior wash packages range from $11 for the basic to $26 for the top-tier Ceramic 4 Ultra. Locations include free vacuums.
- Mike’s Car Wash: $11 to $29 with “Fast Pass” packages starting at $19.99 month. Self-serve is $6 for 10 minutes. Vacuums are $2 for 8 minutes.
- Tommy’s Express Car Wash: $12 to $18 with monthly plans available.
- Ultimate Shine Car Wash: $12 for the Basic up to $25 for the Ultimate Ceramix. Monthly family plans are available starting $33.95 for one car, $29.95 for two and $24.95 for three.
- WhiteWater Express Car Wash: Washes range from $22.99 to $39.99 and include towels, air fresheners and other accessories. Membership plans start at $22.99.
