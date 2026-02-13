Local drivers line up in droves to scrub winter grime off vehicles

Foster said cars have been lined up around the building since temperatures rose above freezing this week.

It’s the same every winter, he said. In spite of the cold and potential for more snow this season, drivers get anxious to get all the salt and brine off their cars.

The more snow, the busier they are.

“We’re more in the weather business than we are in the car washing business,” Foster said.

Some drivers who don’t frequent car washes may find themselves with a case of sticker shock.

Washes at area locations can range from $11 to more than $40. It all depends on what you want.

Extras such as interior vacuuming, hot wax, tire shining and hand-drying are included in some location prices, or are a la carte options at others.

Most of the major car wash companies now offer monthly memberships or annual passes.

These packages also vary in price based on what you want included.

Wash prices can also vary by location depending on the company.

The cheapest option is to wash your vehicle yourself. Super Wash on 2nd Street in Franklin is $5. They provide a bay and the materials. You provide the work.

For the ultimate treatment for your vehicle, try a full-service, hand-dry specialty shop.

Soft Touch Car Wash Systems in Kettering starts at $18.89 but the price can quickly climb to over $40 for hot wax, hand-drying and interior maintenance.

Xclusive Touch Auto Spa starts at $70 and includes detailing. Plan to stay a while. It takes almost two hours for a sedan.

How much for a car wash?