Local family hosting shoe drive to fund a ‘peace of mind’

Mason Bryant is described as a happy, loving teenager and despite any adversity he’s faced, he always handles it with a smile, hence his nickname the Gladiator.
When Mason was 2, he was diagnosed with intellectual and mobility disorder Alpha-thalassemia X-linked intellectual disability syndrome. About a year later he also was diagnosed with microscopic polyangiitis, in which the blood vessels in his lungs burst and caused them to fill with blood.
Mason, who is now 16, has mobility issues and his parents, Mark and Carletta Bryant of Jefferson Twp., are trying to raise enough money to buy a service dog for him through a unique fundraiser that seeks shoe donations.
“His lungs are just not as strong as a typical 16-year-old boy and if that disease surfaces, we could be in a lot of trouble,” Carletta Bryant said. The service dog is going to give us a peace of mind as parents to be able to alert us when Mason is in respiratory distress.”
The service dog would also pick up things he may drop, hold doors when he is pushed in his wheelchair through an entrance that does not have automatic doors, and of course be a companion, his mother said.
The dog would be purchased from Paws 4 Ability based in Greene County and would cost the Jefferson Twp. family $17,000.
“We started off on Facebook with just family and friends. It was posted between 60 to 90 days and raised $9,925,” she said. Leaving the family to raise a little over $7,000.
The family is holding a used shoe collection event on June 19 in Dayton to help raise the money needed.
Mason will earn funds based on the total weight of the shoes collected through the nonprofit Funds2Orgs. The nonprofit will purchase all the donated footwear and will redistribute them through a network of microenterprise partners in developing nations.
“We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us and help those less fortunate become self-sufficient. It’s a win-win for everyone,” Mark Bryant said.
In addition to raising the money for her son, Carletta Bryant said the fundraiser also is a way to bring awareness about rare medical conditions and people who live with special needs.
Shoe collection sites
Dayton Public School’s Welcome Stadium Parking Lot D at 1601 S. Edwin Moses Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19
Those interested in donating can take shoes to other drop locations around the area including:
- McKinley Hall at 2624 Lexington Ave in Springfield until end of August
- Greater Dayton Premier Management at 400 Wayne Ave until the end of August
- All locations of the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services until the end of August.
- State Troopers Unit, 401 W U.S. Route 36 in Piqua until the end of August