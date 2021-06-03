Local family hosting shoe drive to fund a ‘peace of mind’

The dog would be purchased from Paws 4 Ability based in Greene County and would cost the Jefferson Twp. family $17,000.

“We started off on Facebook with just family and friends. It was posted between 60 to 90 days and raised $9,925,” she said. Leaving the family to raise a little over $7,000.

The family is holding a used shoe collection event on June 19 in Dayton to help raise the money needed.

Mason will earn funds based on the total weight of the shoes collected through the nonprofit Funds2Orgs. The nonprofit will purchase all the donated footwear and will redistribute them through a network of microenterprise partners in developing nations.

“We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us and help those less fortunate become self-sufficient. It’s a win-win for everyone,” Mark Bryant said.

In addition to raising the money for her son, Carletta Bryant said the fundraiser also is a way to bring awareness about rare medical conditions and people who live with special needs.

Shoe collection sites

Dayton Public School’s Welcome Stadium Parking Lot D at 1601 S. Edwin Moses Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19

Those interested in donating can take shoes to other drop locations around the area including:

McKinley Hall at 2624 Lexington Ave in Springfield until end of August

Greater Dayton Premier Management at 400 Wayne Ave until the end of August

All locations of the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services until the end of August.