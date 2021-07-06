Local fire departments compete for few applicants as many look to hire

Most local city fire departments require their new hires have at least their EMS certification, if not one of their firefighter certifications, because getting those certifications can take a long time and be expensive. Full-time fire departments, like Huber Heights, also can require paramedic and a second firefighter certification.

Fully training to become a firefighter can take up to two years, and often the local fire department pays for at least part of it.

Huber Heights and Riverside both said they are getting fewer applications than they would have a few years ago.

Huber Heights and Fairborn have both switched over to a full-time model, but Riverside Fire is still on a part-time model. Riverside Fire Chief Daniel Stitzel said that means their city can be understaffed, and there’s a high turnover rate as people leave for full-time positions in other communities.

“We’re accepting applications constantly,” Stitzel said. “They don’t come in very often.”

Stitzel said the revolving door of firefighters isn’t good for either the city or the department. It means they can frequently be understaffed, or crews are overworked.

Stitzel and City Manager Mark Carpenter, who was the former Riverside Fire chief, said Riverside has considered going to a full-time model. But it comes down to city finances.

“We’ve been talking about it for a long time, and we just weren’t able to fund it,” Carpenter said.

He said the city has been using grants to secure some fire positions, which would offset some costs.

Riverside city council is considering putting a levy on the ballot at the July 8 city council meeting to fund police and fire specifically.

