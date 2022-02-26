LOCAL FOCUS: East End accepting applications for after-school program; Rumpke to take in plastic cups

The announcement, called ‘What’s Up with CUPS?!’ began on Feb. 1 and includes disposable cups made of paper, plastic and aluminum. Residents should not include straws, Solo cups (or cups made from polystyrene #6 plastic), Styrofoam or K-cups. Plastic cups will be made into new plastic containers. Paper cups will be made into cardboard and paperboard products; and aluminum cups will be made into aluminum cans.

It is increasingly important that the co-mingled recycling stream contains only recyclable materials. In years past, the guidance was: “when in doubt, throw it in the recycling container.” The guidance is now: “learn what is recyclable and what is not, but when in doubt, throw it in the regular trash.”

Visit the city’s website for the latest information on acceptable materials for recycling at: https://oakwoodohio.gov/recyclables/.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Vandalia library hosts Frederick Douglass exhibit

The exhibit titled The Life and Times of Frederick Douglass continues through Monday, Feb. 28 at the Vandalia Branch Library, 330 S. Dixie Dr.

Frederick Douglass (1817-1895) was an African-American abolitionist who escaped slavery and became one of the most famous orators, authors, and journalists of the 19th century. This unique exhibit captures his life with portraits, newspaper, letters and speeches.

Karen D. Brame, information services librarian – Africana emphasis in special collections at the Main Library, said of the exhibit, “It offers a unique presentation of The Lion of Anacostia, both in his various public roles of historical accomplishment and in his private roles as husband and father, all essential to the Black family and in the Black community.”

The exhibit will be available for viewing during library hours. Patrons over the age of two are required to wear a mask while attending indoor, in-person, library-sponsored programs. Masks will be available for patron use.

For more information about these programs, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org/BlackCulture or call the Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665. STAFF REPORT

TROTWOOD

Library hosts teen lock-in Saturday

The Trotwood Branch Library will hold its first-ever Teen After-Hours Lock-In on Saturday from 7-11 p.m.

Teen Services Librarian Steve Moser shared that branch staff will turn the Library into a giant game board. Teams will have to navigate their way through the building, competing in a variety of timed challenges such as Cups, Escape, Carnival, Makedo, Search and Words.

Those who complete the tasks gain access to the land of crafts where teens can take green-screen photos, make perler bead creations, design buttons, paint, and create stickers. Successful navigation through the challenges also unlocks the doors to an epic glow party finale where teens will be able to dance, bowl, enjoy snacks and much more.

Advanced registration is required. Permission slips must be signed by a parent/guardian and may be returned to the library in advance or in-person at time of the lock-in. For more information about this event and to register, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org/Programs or call the Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665.