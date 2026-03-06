Local Focus: Events going on in the community

St. Leonard scheduled immigration discussion

Msgr. William Cleves, former president of Thomas More College who was awarded a Papal Silver Medal in Theology from Pope John Paul II, will speak on Catholic Teaching on Immigration at 6 p.m. March 19 in the Franciscan Center at St. Leonard, 8200 Provincial Way.

Msgr. Cleves studied at the Gregorian University in Rome where he received Bachelor’s and Licentiate degrees in Sacred Theology and a Doctorate in Philosophy (summae cum laude).

Another in the series of Community Conversations hosted by St. Leonard, the program is co-sponsored by the Friends and Fans of the University of Dayton.

For a reservation, call 937-432-6549 or alicedaniels900@commonspirit.org.

Students won regional science bowl competition

A team of high school students from Centerville High School won their regional competition for the 2026 National Science Bowl. The team will move on to compete in the NSB National Finals this spring.

The winning team from each of the 45 middle- and 68 high-school regionals will compete in the National Finals from April 30-May 4 in Washington, D.C. Along with the competitions, the national event consists of several days of science activities and sightseeing.

DAYTON

National organization recognizes UD Emergency Medical Services with two honors

The National Collegiate Emergency Medical Services Foundation recognized the University of Dayton’s student-run emergency medical services with two achievements for its emergency management operations and cardiac arrest care.

The foundation promoted UD Emergency Medical Services to its “EMS Ready Campus” silver level and recertified it as part of the foundation’s “HEARTSafe Campus” program.

The “EMS Ready Campus” campus program silver tier recognizes an organization that has moved beyond basic preparedness by completing targeted training for leaders and responders. It requires documented procedures for requesting campus alerts and evidence emergency operations plans and incident planning forms have been developed or integrated into the organization’s processes.

The HEARTSafe Campus program recognizes a college or university that has built a campuswide program for rapid response to sudden cardiac arrest, including trained responders, public CPR and AED access; participation in training and quality improvement, and engagement in preventive cardiovascular health activities.

Library introduces new civic series

Dayton Metro Library announced a new spring series, Civic Saturdays, beginning 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Main Library’s Eichelberger Forum. The first session features guest speaker Tara Campbell, executive president of Dayton United for Human Rights Coalition.

This program series is rooted in ritual and seeks to foster a sense of civic pride and commitment to strengthening communities. The goals of Civic Saturday are to celebrate community, foster civic power, practice rituals of civic belonging, and create joyful neighborhood gatherings.

Each session will include listening to excerpts of landmark U.S. literature, singing civic songs, creating new connections, and hearing from local leaders.

Civic Saturdays are sponsored by DML’s The Center for Community Impact & Innovation, League of Women Voters Greater Dayton Area, and Dayton United for Human Rights for Civic Saturdays. This series is also part of DML’s America 250 programming and is intended for an adult audience.

For more information, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call 937-463-2665.

High school to perform musical

Archbishop Carroll High School Freedom Players will perform the classic “Wonderful Town,” 7 p.m. March 20-21 and 2 p.m. March 22 at 4524 Linden Ave. Based on the play, My Sister Eileen by Joseph Fields and Jerome Chodorov, Tony-award winning Wonderful Town is a bright and cheery love letter to the colorful experience of living life in New York.

Tickets can be purchased online at carrollhs.org or at the door. For more information, call 937-253-8188 x329 or email drama@carrollhs.org.

Students won awards at art contest

Fifty-one local students in grades 6-12 won $15,050 in prizes GEM Project Dayton’s 5th Annual GEM Art Contest for Suicide Prevention. Audrey McPherson of Stivers School for the Arts won the highest honor, The Dazzling Diamond Award, and a prize of $1,000.

The awards were presented Feb. 22 at the Eichelberger Auditorium in Dayton Metro Library.

GEM stands for Goal: Everyone Matters. The contest was developed by a team of high school students involved with local Hope Squads in Montgomery County with the mission of giving youth hope to keep going and finding a way through tough times by looking for the positive and light in the world. The artwork generated from this contest will be printed onto calendars, banners, stickers, and other items that will be distributed throughout the Greater Miami Valley.

GEM Project Dayton promotes suicide prevention and awareness in the community and is a component fund of The Dayton Foundation.

Library to host financial programs

Dayton Metro Library will host Financial Fridays, featuring Fifth Third Bank experts covering identity theft, budgeting, and banking basics.

Budgeting will be from 10-11:30 a.m. March 20 at Wilmington-Stroop Branch. Discuss the value of creating a budget, learn strategies for building a simple budget, and core habits that support financial health. Registration required.

Banking Basics will be from 1-2:30 p.m. March 20 at Kettering-Moraine Branch. Identify types of financial institutions, compare account options, learn how banks keep money secure, and discuss safe online banking practices.

For more information and to register, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call 937-463-2665.

Providing resources and jobs at 2026 Vets Moving Forward

The Greater Miami Valley myVeteran Community, the Dayton VA, and many veteran service organizations across the Miami Valley are teaming up to host the annual Vets Moving Forward event from 3-7 p.m. May 20 at the Apollo Room, Wright State University Student Union. It’s a resource fair, job fair, and Dayton VA enrollment event for veterans and their families.

Veterans, active-duty military members, and their spouses are encouraged to learn about all the group resources available in the community.

Veteran service organizations, companies looking to hire veterans, and veterans living in the Miami Valley are encouraged to attend.

Available services at event:

Presentations on the PACT Act, Compact Act and veterans benefits

Veterans resource fair

Veterans job fair

Disabled American veterans assistance with disability claims

Dayton VA Medical Center enrollment

Montgomery County Veteran ID cards

Wills for veterans

Montgomery County RTA and Green CATS will provide free transportation for veterans and their family members needing transportation to and from Wright State. Veterans should bring their DD 214 with them to the event.

For more information or to register, go to vetsmovingforward.org.

KETTERING

Optimist club to host Pass-Shoot-Dribble event

The DorWood Optimist Club of Kettering will host its 53rd annual Tri-Star Basketball Pass-Shoot-Dribble event March 16 at the Trent Arena. The free event is open to the public and will allow boys and girls ages 7-12 to test their skills at dribbling, shooting, and passing.

The event begins at 7 p.m. with registration at 6 p.m.

Trophies will be awarded to the top three participants in each age, boy, and girl groups.

There will also be basketball raffles and T-shirt giveaways.

For more information about these youth programs and the DorWood Optimist Club, visit dorwood.org.

GREENE COUNTY

BEAVERCREEK

Music club to host afternoon of chamber music

Dayton Music Club will presents an afternoon of Chamber Music 3 p.m. Sunday at The Piano Preparatory School, 41 Grange Hall Road.

The program is admission free and open to the public. Donations to the Dayton Music Club Youth Scholarship Fund are always welcome.

For more information, visit daytonmusicclub.org or call 937-297-0463.

MIAMI COUNTY

TIPP CITY

Call to artists, vendors for two events

Tipp City Area Arts Council will host two upcoming art events in April at the Tipp Center. Registration is open for both of the following events.

Artists are needed for the Fine Art Exhibition and Sale, which is open to all amateur and advanced artists. Deadline for all registrations must be submitted online by March 31. The show will be open to the public from April 13-25 at the Tipp Center, 855 N. 3rd St.

Vendors are need for An Art Affair on April 25 at the Tipp Center. The public is invited to spend the day shopping, dining at our food truck, and enjoying musical performances. Free admission and free parking! An Art Affair will host over 45 local artists. This show is juried, and vendor space is still available.

For more details and to register, visit tippcityartscouncil.com.

WARREN COUNTY

MASON

Center to host community education day in honor of Mental Health Month

Lindner Center of Hope will host its bi-annual Community Education Day, a half-day workshop designed to increase awareness of mental health and wellness, encourage open conversation, and reduce stigma surrounding mental illness.

The event will be from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 3 at Manor House, 7440 Mason Montgomery Road.

The event features a keynote presentation and multiple breakout sessions led by clinicians and experts.

Following the keynote, attendees will choose from 12 breakout sessions across three learning blocks. Topics include:

Stress and self-care

Trauma and addictions

Diagnostic assessment

Digital media and mental health

Suicide prevention and AI

Recovery and wellness strategies

A community resource center will also be available throughout the event.

For more information or to register, go to lindnercenterofhope.org.

