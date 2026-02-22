Local Focus: Events going on in your community

Library board to meet

The Board of Trustees of Dayton Metro Library special meeting will be at 4 p.m. Monday in the Executive Board Room of the Main Library, 215 E. Third St.

The purpose of the meeting is to replace the regular monthly board meeting, which did not meet the requirements for quorum.

The next regular meeting of the Board will be 4 p.m. March 18 in the Executive Board Room of the Main Library.

For more information, call 937-496-8582.

MetroParks Trails Challenge launches with 28 new trails to explore

The annual MetroParks Trails Challenge has returned for 2026 with new trails to hike, paddle, mountain bike and cycle for a chance to win prizes. The public is invited to challenge themselves and their friends, coworkers or loved ones to see how many of the 28 trails they can complete through Oct. 31.

This year’s Trails Challenge encourages participation in a variety of outdoor experiences and includes trails that vary in length, terrain and difficulty. Participation is free and for all ages. Registration is available at metroparks.org/trailschallenge.

In 2025, over 600 participants in the MetroParks Trails Challenge completed 11,506 miles, which is roughly the same as hiking the Appalachian Trail more than five times.

The MetroParks Trails Challenge can be completed at participants’ own pace, on their own time and in any order. Many trails are suitable for hikers/walkers and do not require special equipment.

Participants are encouraged to track their progress in real time by using the free MetroParks mobile app. The app is available for download at metroparks.org/mobile for Apple and Android devices.

Submit your trails log no later than Oct. 31 to be eligible to receive prizes. Mobile app users automatically submit their trails once they are completed in the app. Submit logs digitally and not via mail.

How to win prizes:

Complete one trail in the challenge, and you will be entered to win a $100 gift card to a local outdoor gear or bike shop of your choosing. You will receive one entry for each trail you complete. Complete all 28 trails and get 28 chances to win.

Receive one entry to win a Huffy mountain bike for each mountain bike trail completed. Complete all three trails and get three chances to win.

Youth ages 14 and younger who complete one trail will be entered to win a Kids Adventure Pack, which includes cool outdoor gear. Youth also will receive one entry for each trail they complete. Note: Youth must complete entries through online form to be eligible.

Everyone who completes at least 18 trails will receive a MetroParks Trails Challenge sticker. Also, 100 people completing at least 18 trails will be selected at random to receive a MetroParks Trails Challenge T-Shirt.

Winners will be notified by e-mail or phone. Prizes will be distributed after Oct. 31.

How to plan ahead:

Some of the trails in the challenge are segments of larger trails, so participants may have to hike, bike or shuttle back to their starting point. Other trails included are loops, starting and ending at the same point. These are marked on the trail log.

Some trails require special gear, such as a mountain bike or kayak. Participants should check out metroparks.org/programs or sign up for MetroParks Monthly programs email for the most up-to-date programs that allow them to complete Trails Challenge Trails.

Participants must use necessary safety equipment, including a helmet and life jacket, during their adventures.

Food truck rally announced season of food festivals

The Dayton Food Truck Rally is celebrating its 13th season of hosting specialty food festivals in 2026 with seven events split between The Brightside and Front Street Studios. This long standing community organization is known for some of its signature foodie events like the return Mac and Cheese Fest and Seafood Fest while also hosting a number of rallies on First Friday at Front Street.

Events:

May 1, ArtEBration Food Truck Rally, Front Street Studios, 1001 E. 2nd St.

May 22, Dayton Burger Fest 2026, The Brightside Event Venue, 905 E. 3rd St.

June 21, Dayton Seafood Fest 2026, The Brightside Event Venue

July 10, The Great Dayton Food Truck Rally, Front Street Studios

July 24, Dayton Mac and Cheese Fest 2026, The Brightside Event Venue

Aug. 14, Dayton Taco Fest 2026, The Brightside Event Venue

Sept. 4, Front Street Studio’s 61st Anniversary Food Truck Rally

All events are from 5-9 p.m., free entry, and family friendly.

For more information, go to daytonfoodtruckrallies.com.

Library announced poetry contest

Dayton Metro Library is accepting submissions for the annual Poetry Contest through March 6. This year’s theme “Uncovering Truth,” celebrates Ohio native and acclaimed author Toni Morrison.

Anyone who lives in or attends school in Montgomery County may submit one poem in one of four categories: Child, Grades 2-4; Child, Grades 5-8; Teen, Grades 9-12; and Adult, ages 18 and up.

Entries must be submitted through DaytonMetroLibrary.org.

Poems must be no more than one typed page long. Subject matter is open, but entries must be original, unpublished (self-published works are acceptable), free from profanity or language that incites violence, and may not include any AI-generated content.

Poems will be judged on originality, creativity, impact, and adherence to the contest rules. Authors will retain the copyright to their work. Prizes will be awarded for first and second place in each category.

Participants will be notified by March 30, and public announcements will be made on April 1. Winners will participate in a Poetry Showcase at 6 p.m. April 23 in the Main Library’s Bassani Theater Off Third, 3rd Floor. This event, held during National Poetry Month, will be emceed by MoPoetry Phillips.

For more information, email contest@DaytonMetroLibrary.org.

GREENE COUNTY

BEAVERCREEK

Police to host self-defense course for women

The Beavercreek Police Department will host a Rape Aggression Defense training course to help women learn practical, realistic self-defense strategies.

The internationally recognized R.A.D. program emphasizes awareness, prevention, risk reduction and avoidance before introducing hands-on defensive techniques. The course is designed to empower participants with skills and knowledge to make informed decisions about personal safety in real-world situations.

Registration for the next R.A.D. class will be open March 2-13, or until the class is filled. A registration link will be available on the city’s website when registration opens.

The four-session course will be from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays, April 8 through 29 in the Senior Center Great Room, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road. Participants must be able to attend all four sessions.

The course is free for Beavercreek and Beavercreek Township residents and is limited to participants ages 18 and older. Instruction is provided by certified R.A.D. instructors using a research-based curriculum. Participants will receive course materials.

For more information about the program and to register, go to beavercreekohio.gov.

Beavercreek to host Weekend of Jazz

Lucky Chops will perform 8 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Beavercreek High School Alumni Auditorium. The event is currently sold out, but a waitlist is available.

Lobby doors open at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit weekendofjazz.org

MIAMI COUNTY

PIQUA

Weber graduated from CLEE program

Lt. Jeremy Weber of the Piqua Police Dept. has graduated from the 14-month Certified Law Enforcement Executive program, achieving a professional milestone in law enforcement leadership.

Weber and other graduates were honored during a ceremony on Jan. 30 at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy in Columbus.

The CLEE program, co-sponsored by the Law Enforcement Foundation, Inc. and the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police, is designed for experienced law enforcement leaders who meet rigorous standards in education, experience and professional achievement. Over the past year, Weber completed advanced coursework in leadership, ethics, strategic planning, community relations, organizational risk management and more, demonstrating mastery through written examinations and applied projects.

TROY

I.D.E.A. Troy is seeking items of historical significance

I.D.E.A. Troy, in collaboration with the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and with curation assistance from the Troy Historical Society, is coordinating an exhibition at the Troy Hayner Cultural Center dedicated to celebrating the often untold history of African American art and music in Troy and the surrounding region.

Local residents are called upon to share their stories and loan historical artifacts to help curate a vibrant and community-driven exhibit that honors this legacy. Artifacts selected for display will accompany an upcoming exhibit, Rhythm of Change: The Transformative Power of Black Art, which will be on view at the Hayner from June 12 through Aug. 9.

From gospel music in local churches to jazz performances, funk concerts, school band memories and soulful backyard gatherings, music has been a cornerstone of local and regional culture. I.D.E.A. Troy seeks to preserve this history by highlighting the people and experiences that have shaped Troy’s musical landscape.

I.D.E.A. Troy is looking for items of historical significance for inclusion in the exhibit, including, but not limited to:

Photographs: Photos of church choirs, community bands, jazz ensembles, street performers, or local residents creating and listening to music.

Instruments: Instruments used by local musicians.

Apparel: Band uniforms, choir robes, performance costumes, or concert t-shirts.

Memorabilia: Concert programs, flyers, posters, or vinyl records from local/regional artists.

Stories: Recorded narratives or written accounts of musical experiences in the community.

I.D.E.A. Troy was established in 2023 to promote inclusion, diversity, and equity within the city of Troy and to raise awareness about the experiences of all Troy residents.

Residents interested in lending items or learning more about the exhibit display and return process are asked to email soniaholycross@gmail.com or call 937-216-1770 by March 1. Lenders will be provided documentation to guarantee return of all loaned materials in the condition they were received.

WARREN COUNTY

MASON

Symphony orchestra concert planned

The Mason Symphony Orchestra will present Disney and Pixar’s Coco in Concert Live to Film at 5 p.m. today at the Kings Island Theater, 6300 Kings Island Drive. The concert will also feature classical guitarists Tim Berens and David Ferrara.

There will be free parking, free popcorn and costumes are encouraged. For more information and tickets, visit masonsymphonyorchestra.org.

