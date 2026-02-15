Local Focus: Events going on in your community

Library requesting materials for historical marker review

Dayton Metro Library and Miami Valley Fair Housing Center, Inc. are partnering to have an Ohio Historical Marker placed in honor of Daytonian Lelia I. Francis. Erecting a historical marker is contingent on a review and approval process. The library and the Fair Housing Center are asking community members to contribute artifacts and primary sources about Mrs. Francis.

Materials can be brought to the library’s Dayton Room, where Karen D. Brame, Information Services Librarian – Africana Archives Emphasis, Special Collections, will scan items for the review process.

To provide an accurate representation of Mrs. Francis’s contributions to Dayton, the requested artifacts and primary sources include:

Business records: cards, ledgers, letterheads, or promotional materials from her real estate firm or Unity State Bank

Photographs: family, office, activism photos

Awards/certificates: Kentucky State University diplomas, real estate licenses, or community service awards named in her honor

Oral histories: recorded interviews with people who knew and/or worked with Mrs. Francis

Newspaper clippings/articles: secondary sources, particularly items from 1940-1970, which provide valuable context and a contemporary view of her impact

Items brought into the library will be professionally scanned, attributed, and promptly returned to their owner. To meet directly with Karen D. Brame, contact the library to schedule an appointment. Patrons who prefer to scan their items independently but are unfamiliar with the equipment may request a tutorial.

Mrs. Francis was the daughter of a former slave and grew up in Kentucky. She graduated from Kentucky State University and taught in rural schools. In 1943, she and her husband moved to the Dayton area, where she became the first African American realtor in Ohio, and the second in the U.S. She was also a founding member of Unity State Bank, Dayton’s first Black-owned bank and first minority bank in Ohio, according to a 2024 Dayton Daily News article.

The approval of a historical marker would celebrate Mrs. Francis’s accomplishments and honor her hard work and dedication to Dayton. If approved, the marker would be placed at 505 Riverside Drive.

For more information or to discuss submitting materials, email kdbrame@DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call 937-463-2665.

Coin club to host annual show

Miami Valley Coin Club will presents their Annual Coin Show from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 1 at Hope Hotel and Conference Center, 10823 Chidlaw Road, Bldg. 823.

Coins, paper money and tokens, both from the USA and foreign countries will be available for buying, selling and trading. Appraisals will be given, along with grading services provided by ANACS.

Free admission and parking.

For more information, call 937-760-2524 or go to miamivalleycoinclub.com.

Artists’ show and events planned

The Dayton Society of Artists will present A Living Legacy, an exhibition dedicated to the organization’s Permanent Collection. The show features historical works from charter members and past presidents, offering a rare look at the artistic lineage of the Miami Valley. This exhibition will showcase works the public hasn’t seen in years. The exhibition will run through March 7 at the DSA Gallery, 48 High St.

A Living Legacy showcases the evolution of the DSA from its founding in 1938 to the present. Featured works include pieces from charter members such as Dan Blau’s 1938 Portrait of a Young Woman, Portrait of Mrs. Wm. B. Patterson by Rosalie Lowrey, Edward R. Burroughs’ 1933 depiction of the Main St. Bridge, and photography by the renowned Jane Reece. The collection also honors the contributions of past presidents, including the work of Fred Betz, Jerry Page, and Donna Brinkman.

To deepen the community’s connection to this history, the DSA is hosting these special events in conjunction with the exhibition:

Panel Discussion: DSA Past & Present — Board Members in Conversation with Rodney Veal will be 5:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at Dayton Metro Library, 2nd Floor, 215 E. Third St. A lively discussion bridging the organization’s historic roots with its contemporary mission. Moderated by Rodney Veal.

The Dayton Society of Artists: Historian Talk with Kathleen Caffrey will be 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St. In conjunction with A Living Legacy: The Permanent Collection of the Dayton Society of Artists, DSA Historian Kathleen Caffrey will present a public talk examining the collection as a living record of the organization’s evolution.

The Dayton Society of Artists: History, David Smith, and Past & Present Board Members will be 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at Dayton Metro Library (Main Branch), 215 E. Third St. An in-depth look at the figures who shaped the DSA, with a focus on the legacy of David Smith.

Artists, Poets, Musicians, and Dancers Tour hosted by Woodland Cemetery at 10 a.m. March 7 at Woodland Cemetery & Arboretum, 118 Woodland Ave. Registration required. A guided tour honoring members of the arts community resting at Woodland, including artists featured in the exhibition such as Donna Brinkman, Martha Schauer, and Robert Whitmore.

For more information, visit daytondsa.org.

Adventure Summit planned for Saturday

The community is invited to The Adventure Summit, a biennial celebration of outdoor culture, skill and experience. The event will be from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday in the Wright State University, Student Union, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy.

Produced by Five Rivers MetroParks and Wright State University, The Adventure Summit will feature more than 35 presentations, demonstrations, an outdoor adventure expo, clinics and competitions. Admission and parking are free.

New this year, the Adventure Summit Kickoff event will be from7-10 p.m. Friday. Guests will enjoy the feature film “The Way, My Way,” the short film “Truth and Dignity,” live music and Q&As with featured presenters. Tickets are $10 per person, including snacks and drinks. Tickets are available for purchase online.

This year, the Adventure Summit will highlight three featured presentations:

Retracing the Bicycle Route of the Buffalo Soldiers by Erick Cedeño: A cyclist and historian, Cedeño recounts his 1,900-mile ride retracing the route of the 1897 Buffalo Soldiers Bicycle Corps expedition. An all-Black regiment, the Buffalo Soldiers rode for 41 days across the U.S., biking more than 50 miles each day.

The Road to Reinvention: Our Story of Travel, Growth, and New Beginnings by Michelle and Brian Coleman: Hiking at Five Rivers MetroParks sparked the spirit of adventure in the Colemans, who have gone on to hike across North America and Europe. The duo behind Cruisin’ with the Colemans shares their passion for exploration and adventure, inspiring their community to embark on their own journeys.

Rowing Toward Redemption on the Mississippi by Trapper Haskins: Haskins tells the story of rowing a handcrafted boat down the Mississippi River. Traveling from northern Minnesota all the way to the Gulf of Mexico, Haskins and his family completed the journey in two trips, over 15 years apart.

Additionally, regional and local presenters will share stories, planning and preparation tips, and regional destination ideas from their adventures both near and far.

In addition to speakers, The Adventure Summit offers an expo featuring a variety of recreation vendors, local clubs, organizations and more.

The public is invited to drop off their used gear ahead of the event for consignment during the Summit’s used gear sale, run by Arrow Outpost with 5% of proceeds benefiting the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation.

For more information, go to theadventuresummit.com.

Restaurants donated to support hunger relief

Amar India, Amar India North, and Jeet India raised $15,229 in support of The Foodbank, Inc. through their most recent Thanksgiving lunch campaign. Proceeds from the restaurants’ free Thanksgiving Indian lunch buffets will directly support hunger relief efforts across Montgomery, Greene, and Preble Counties.

The annual tradition invites the community to enjoy a complimentary Thanksgiving meal. No one is turned away for not donating, but guests can contribute if inclined. Funds collected during the event will help The Foodbank, Inc. provide food to 122 partner agencies, including food pantries, shelters, and meal sites throughout the region.

This marks the second consecutive year the restaurants have hosted the free Thanksgiving buffet in support of The Foodbank.

For more information, visit amarindiadayton.com .

DARKE COUNTY

DCCA to present “Broadway In Love”

Two artists, who have recently performed in musicals, will bring their talents to Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall on Feb. 28, when Darke County Center for the Arts presents “Broadway In Love,” starring married couple Libby Servais and Stephan Stubbins, both of whom have Ohio roots. According to DCCA Artistic Director of Performing Arts David Warner, Servais grew up in the Toledo area and Stubbins is from the Cincinnati area.

Libby Servais was most recently seen on Broadway in Wicked, where she played Glinda, the Good Witch of the South; she also performed the role with the national tour, and was featured in an NBC special, “A Very Wicked Halloween.” Stephan Stubbins’ professional performing career includes Mary Poppins on Broadway, opening for Rita Moreno and Frank Sinatra, and working with other legends.

Tickets are $30, cost of admission for students is $15. For more information or to order your tickets, go to DarkeCountyArts.org, call 937-547-0908, or visit the DCCA office located on the third floor of Greenville Public Library. Tickets will also be available at the Memorial Hall Box Office the night of the show which starts at 7 p.m.

WARREN COUNTY

Road to close Thursday

Roachester-Osceola Road, between Ohio 132 and U.S. 22/Ohio 3, will be closed beginning Thursday for two days, weather permitting. The closure will be between addresses 5743 and 5606 Roachester-Osceola Road.

The closure is for the collection of soil borings for the future Roachester-Osceola Road Bridge #200-1.61 Replacement Project.

The detour will be posted and will utilize U.S. 22/Ohio 3, Middleboro Road, and Ohio 132.

For more information, visit engineer.warrencountyohio.gov or call 513-695-3301.

