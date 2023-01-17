Local focus on Miami County: Foundation donates to hospital

Foundation donates check to Children’s Hospital

The Barry & Denise Johnson Foundation presented a check for $18,000 to Dayton Children’s Hospital on Dec. 30.

The donation represented the proceeds raised through the 4th Annual Ezra J. Hartke Race for Hope. The race was held in Tipp City on Nov. 12.

The donation goes to support The Living Biobank at Dayton Children’s, a pediatric brain tumor research initiative. With this $18,000 donation, the foundation has raised more than $70,000 in memory of Ezra J. Hartke who was 4-years-old when he lost his battle with brain cancer in 2018.

According to Dr. Robert Lober, Director of The Living Biobank at Dayton Children’s, “Government funding for childhood cancer research falls terribly short of the need. The strides we are making are because of the love and generosity of the families impacted by this. The people of Dayton are uniquely generous, and they help ensure our success.”

Plans are being made for the 5th Annual Ezra J. Hartke Race for Hope to be held on Nov 11, 2023. For information about sponsorship and other ways to support the cause, contact the foundation at barry.j.johnson@sbcglobal.net or visit https://www.ejhraceforhope.com/. NANCY BOWMAN, CONTRIBUTING WRITER