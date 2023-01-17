Local Focus on Montgomery County: Dayton Unit of NAACP officers given oath of office

OneFifteen offers comprehensive services for individuals recovering from addiction, including an outpatient clinic, an inpatient residential treatment center, and a crisis stabilization unit. It operates a 4.5-acre campus on Hopeland Street in the Carillon neighborhood.

Using the Dayton Recovery Plan funding, Wesley Dayton intends to renovate existing classroom space, implement an updated facility evacuation plan, renovate outdoor green space, and enhance information technology, all to strengthen its role as a catalyst, convener and connector for its community.

For a plan overview, go to daytonohio.gov/drp. STAFF REPORT

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

MCESC honored for work in business advisory

The Montgomery County Educational Service Center (MCESC) was awarded the Business Advisory Council Excellence Award and four stars for 2022 for Business-Education Leader Awards for Excellent Business Advisory Councils.

The 26 Business Advisory Councils being honored demonstrate excellence developing professional skills for the future, building partnerships and coordinating experiences, which contribute to preparing students for success.

The awards recognize educators, business partners, staff, schools, businesses, educational service centers, joint vocational school districts and communities who come together to create dynamic, career-focused learning environments for students.

Piqua Local Schools and Auglaize-Mercer Educational Service Center were also honored as three-star Business Advisory Councils. To learn more about the work of Business Advisory Council, visit the Business Advisory Councils webpage. STAFF REPORT

DAYTON

Learn about UD adult music program at open house

The University of Dayton New Horizons Music Program will kick off the new year with an open house from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Temple Beth Or, 5275 Marshall Road in Washington Twp.

All are welcome to drop in to meet some members and instructors, tour the rehearsal facilities, try various instruments, register for the spring semester (payment by check or cash only), and more.

The UD New Horizons Music Program is for adults who have never played an instrument, are rusty after years of not playing, or are seeking to meet and play with others who share their love of music.

UD New Horizons has a beginning band, two concert bands, two jazz bands, a beginning string orchestra, an intermediate string orchestra, and numerous small ensembles. Professional instructors conduct the bands and give group lessons in playing flute, oboe, bassoon, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, French horn, trombone, baritone/euphonium, tuba, percussion instruments, violin, viola, cello and string bass.

For more information about the open house or UD New Horizons, contact Anna Fricker at 937-239-7445 or annafricker@gmail.com. STAFF REPORT

CENTERVILLE

Community Blood Drive Jan. 23

January Blood Donor Awareness Month is a critical time to donate. Help the regional blood supply and enter the drawing to win $50 gift cards by donating at the Centerville community blood drive Monday, Jan. 23, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Centerville High School, 500 East Franklin St.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Give Blood, Give Love” long-sleeve, hoodie t-shirt and will be automatically entered in the Super Bowl LVII drawing to win a $50 gift card. Everyone who registers to donate with CBC Jan. 16 thru Jan. 31 is entered in the drawing and there will be 57 winners selected.

CBC is in low supply of type O and B negative blood. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app. STAFF REPORT