Local Focus: What’s going on in your community

Keep Centerville Beautiful forms to sustain a healthy city

Keep Ohio Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful welcomes Centerville to its expanding nationwide and statewide, community-based network of affiliates.

Keep America Beautiful’s Network mobilizes more than five million volunteers each year to improve their communities. As a result, litter is reduced; solid waste is managed responsibly; citizens are improving public spaces; trees and flowers are planted; and recycling and composting efforts are expanding.

Locally, Keep Centerville Beautiful will focus on litter prevention, beautification and community engagement initiatives that enhance Centerville’s overall quality of life. Key efforts include the Keep Centerville Beautiful Annual Clean Up Day, Spring Expo, Arbor Day programming, seasonal landscape and community pride awards, educational seminars and the annual community litter index.

Nominations open for Hall of Fame Induction

The Engineering and Science Hall of Fame of Dayton, OH announced that nominations are open for the 2026 class of inductees. The community is invited to submit nominations recognizing individuals whose groundbreaking achievements in engineering and science have had a lasting global impact.

The 2026 Induction Event will be held Nov. 11 at the historic Engineers Club of Dayton, 110 E. Monument Ave.

Established to honor those whose contributions have transformed society, the Engineering and Science Hall of Fame highlights extraordinary pioneers in fields ranging from aerospace and physics to biomedical engineering and technology development.

Community members, organizations, educational institutions, and industry partners are encouraged to nominate candidates who exemplify excellence, discovery, and innovation. Nominees may come from any discipline within engineering or science, and their contributions should reflect global, long-term significance.

Nominations can be submitted through the official website at eshalloffame.org/nominations/.

Foundation to accepting grant applications

The CenterPoint Energy Foundation is accepting applications through Friday for nonprofit programs and initiatives focused on education including literacy, science-technology-engineering-mathematics and workforce development.

Grants are available for eligible nonprofit organizations whose primary location is in CenterPoint Energy’s service areas and have programs supporting the foundation’s giving priorities. The foundation prioritizes programs serving low-to-moderate income families and under-resourced communities.

Funded separately and financially independent from the utility, the CenterPoint Energy Foundation strives to be a catalyst for good by leveraging everyday opportunities and resources to increase the vibrancy in the communities it serves.

The second foundation grant cycle of the year will open in June and focus on community vitality initiatives, such as affordable housing, environmental stewardship and enhancing community outdoor spaces.

To learn more and apply for a grant, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/Foundation.

Candlelight brings a Valentine’s Day special

Candlelight, the series of live concerts presented by Fever, brings a romantic experience to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The concert will be at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 21 at Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave.

The concert will feature a string quartet performing timeless love songs and iconic film themes, including “Unchained Melody,” “La Vie En Rose,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “My Heart Will Go On,” all reimagined in an intimate candlelit setting.

For tickets, go to feverup.com/m/147948.

Library branch host first art exhibit

Dayton Metro Library’s Northwest Branch has a new gallery space. Its first exhibit, Natural Beauty from Art From The Heart, will be on display through Feb. 28.

Art From The Heart began as a course through Sinclair Community College’s Lifelong Learning program and was taught for many years by Betty Bolton and Sean Perkins. In 2017, the program was incorporated into the City of Dayton Recreation Department at Princeton Center. Members include retired educators and professionals in the medical, factory, licensed cosmetology, and social services fields. Their work includes painting, drawing, sculpture, silk screen design, and print and wood stamping.

A gallery launch and reception for the artists will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Northwest Branch, 2410 Philadelphia Drive.

For more information, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call 937-463-2665.

Township to host Black History Month recognition program

Harrison Twp. will host a Black History Month Recognition Program at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Harrison Twp. Community Center, 5945 N. Dixie Drive. The center is located behind the Harrison Twp. Government Center.

The program aligns with the national theme, A Century of Black History Commemorations, marking 100 years of organized Black history observances. The evening will feature historical reflections, cultural performances, and special recognition of longtime Harrison Twp. resident Terry Ogletree, whose decades of service have helped preserve and celebrate Black history throughout the region.

A centerpiece of the program will be the unveiling of a community collage representing 67 individuals, highlighting generations of educators, faith leaders, artists, public servants, entrepreneurs, and neighbors whose contributions helped shape Harrison Twp. Many of those represented are expected to be in attendance.

The program will include musical selections and remarks from community leaders.

The event is free and open to the public.

City to host Black History Month Expression Contest

The City of Trotwood will host a student arts expression contest, including but not limited to music, visual arts, and performing arts, to commemorate Black History Month.

Students in grades 3-12 from all schools within the City of Trotwood are encouraged to submit an original expression piece of their choice, inspired by the theme: “A Century of Black History Commemorations.” Submissions will be divided into three groups: 3rd-5th grade, 6th-8th grade, and 9th-12th grade. There will be nine winners total, three winners selected from each group. Winners will receive a cash prize, an award of excellence, and recognition on March 2 during the monthly city council meeting.

Entries must be submitted via email to chwheeler@trotwood.org by Feb. 16. submissions must be original work and include the student’s name, school, grade and parents’ contact information.

For more information, call 937-854-7228.

RecPlex earned award for Spanish-language CPR classes

Ohio Parks and Recreation Association announced its 2025 Annual Awards of Excellence winners, and the Washington Twp. RecPlex won a first place award in the Management Innovation category for its contribution to community safety and inclusivity.

After discovering the nearest in-person Spanish-Language CPR classes were offered in Cincinnati or Columbus, Grecia Garcia-Rodriguez, a lifeguard trainer and certified CPR instructor who is fluent in both English and Spanish, worked to fill the gap. She gathered materials, adapted lesson plans, and collaborated with RecPlex Aquatics Supervisor Larry Mestel and the American Red Cross to ensure the course met all standards.

For more information, visit washingtontwp.org.

MVCAP, HTC partner to serve clients better

Miami Valley Community Action Partnership and HTC, formerly known as Hannah’s Treasure Chest, have partnered to serve children of emergency shelter residents with greater wraparound support.

The new partnership will serve families living in MVCAP’s Greene County Emergency Shelter and Preble County Domestic Violence Shelter.

Families entering the shelter work with case managers regarding needs for children 18 and under. HTC can provide clothing and apparel of all types, diapers and wipes, books and toys, and equipment such as car seats.

HTC provides care packages of children’ items to families across 20 Ohio counties and is a member of the National Diaper Bank. For a list of needed items, visit htcdayton.org.

MVCAP’s Domestic Violence Services program also collects items for shelter residents and others accessing services and support. Cleaning supplies and toiletry items top that list which can be found at miamivalleycap.org.

MVCAP’s Darke County office operates a clothing bank with a variety of items available to residents of its emergency shelter. Learn more at miamivalleycap.org.

Marathon registration prices increasing Feb. 12

As winter rolls by and race training picks up, Air Force Marathon participants can save on 2026 entry fees if registering by Feb. 11.

Effective Feb. 12, registration for the full and half marathons will increase by $10, while the 10K and 5K rise by $5. Prices for the “Aim High Challenge” series will climb by $15-$20 depending on the event.

Active duty, reservists, Guard members, veterans, retired military and ROTC cadets are offered a $10 discount for the in-person full or half marathon and “Aim High Challenge” series, and $5 off the 10K or 5K.

Virtual race options are available for participants who wish to join from afar for the marathon, half marathon, 10K or 5K events. Prices will increase from $50 to $55.

The Air Force Marathon and Finish Line Festival will be Sept. 19. Racers can pick up their bibs and race packets Sept. 18-19 at the Health & Fitness Expo at Wright State University’s Nutter Center. The gourmet pasta dinner, 5K and Tailwind Trot are scheduled for Sept 18.

For more information about race weekend, visit usafmarathon.com.

Donations accepted for basket raffle

The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Community Support Center will host its Annual Basket Raffle fundraiser on April 25-26 during the Sugar Maple Festival. The center is accepting raffle donations. Any donation of new items, event tickets, gift cards, or theme baskets are welcome.

Donations can be mailed to PO Box 194, Bellbrook OH, 45305, or delivered to the BSCSC at 46 E. Franklin St. during regular hours, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays or by appointment. Tickets for this year’s raffle will offered again at $5 each or five for $20.

The BSCSC offers a large choice food pantry serving neighbors in need with food, hygiene and cleaning supplies, pet food, and more. For more information, call 937-848-3810, or visit bscsc.org.

Center presents festive meal and concert

Darke County Center for the Arts’ will present Annie Sellick and Pat Bergeson Feb. 12 at Hotel Versailles. A buffet meal prepared by Silas Creative Kitchen will be followed by the music of Annie and Pat.

Annie Sellick has been described as a singer who doesn’t just sing; she swings, shares her heart, and celebrates, all at the same time. Annie will be joined by her husband, guitarist/harmonica player Pat Bergeson.

The menu created by Silas for the dinner buffet includes roasted King’s chicken with seasonal pesto, roasted beef tenderloin, homestyle mashed potatoes, and seasonal vegetables plus Sycamore Bridge salad featuring mixed greens, blueberries, aged cheddar, candied pecans topped with honey champagne vinaigrette, house milk bread with honey sea salt butter, and for dessert, seasonal cheesecake bites. The buffet meal will be available from 5:30-7 p.m.; the music begins at 7 p.m. A cash bar will be open throughout the evening.

Hotel Versailles is at 22 N. Center St.

All-inclusive tickets for the meal and show cost $75, and can be obtained by contacting DCCA at 937-547-0908, or online at darkecountyarts.org.

