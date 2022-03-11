Local grad in pop duo competing on NBC’s ‘American Song Contest’

A Kettering Fairmont High School graduate will compete in the upcoming “American Song Contest” on NBC.
Colton Jones and Dani Brillhart, his partner in life and music, will be competing under the pop/R&B band name Ni/Co — derived from the first two letters of his first name and the last two letters of hers.
Based on “Eurovision Song Contest,” the American version hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson will feature live original music performances from artists representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the District of Columbia competing to win the vote for best original song.
Competitors include well-known names, such as Macy Gray representing Ohio. Ni/Co will represent Alabama, where Jones was born.
It’s not the first time Jones has been in a live music competition show. In high school, the 2012 Fairmont grad who grew up singing in church appeared as a member of the Eleventh Hour student a capella choir on NBC’s “The Sing-Off” in 2010.
“American Song Contest” will premiere March 21 and run for eight weeks.
Jones is the son of Mary Irby-Jones, a former editor with the Dayton Daily News and current Midwest regional editor for USA Today’s regional newspaper network, overseeing Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois.
