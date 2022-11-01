Local manufacturer will close two plants, laying off 358 workers

The refrigerator producer will permanently close its plants at 600 S. Kuther Road, in Sidney, and 1 Century Drive, in Darke County’s Gettysburg, effective Dec. 31, a Norcold human relations manager, Heather Bates, told the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services in separate letters dated Oct. 27.

The closures are due to a “corporate restructuring,” Bates said in her letter.