Local medical marijuana dispensary to be acquired by Florida cannabis company following litigation

The parties last month agreed on an “amicable separation” that would allow both companies to continue growing in the Ohio market, representatives of Harvest of Ohio said in a statement.

Separately, Harvest of Ohio founder and CEO Ariane Kirkpatrick will divest ownership of two LLCs that operate a production facility in Ironton to unrelated third parties, Trulieve said in a statement. Trulieve will “enter into service agreements to provide operational support” to the Ironton facility, and will pay “an immaterial amount” to Kirkpatrick. Other terms of the resolution remain confidential, both companies said.

“We are happy to announce the resolution of our litigation that triples our footprint in Ohio,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. “We look forward to serving medical patients and adult use customers when permitted.”

The Harvest of Ohio medical dispensary in Athens will be transferred to Harvest of Ohio founder Ariane Kirkpatrick at 100% ownership, and will be rebranded under the name Mavuno, a Swahili word for “harvest, yield, and provide” according to the company.

“As the first Black and the first woman-owned cannabis company to achieve 100% vertical integration in the state of Ohio, the Harvest of Ohio team will forever be a part of cannabis history, having broken barriers and paved the way for a diverse and inclusive workforce and supply chain,” Kirkpatrick said.

Harvest of Ohio was the result of a partnership that Kirkpatrick, 51% majority owner, formed with Harvest Health and Recreation, LLC., an Arizona-based multi-state operator which later was acquired by Trulieve, Harvest’s statement said.

Harvest of Ohio was a product of Kirkpatrick’s “deep-rooted passion for community and economic development, social equity, and reversing the stigma surrounding cannabis,” she said.

Beavercreek is one of several Ohio cities that have enacted moratoriums on new cannabis dispensaries ahead of recreational sales. The moratorium expires in June, but could be extended.