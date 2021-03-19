Local medical students learn their future at Match Day 2021

“They did a really good job making it feel special and so intimate even though we were all virtual,” she said.

A residency is needed to become a licensed physician. Medical students apply, interview and rank their preferences for programs and hope to be matched with a program that likewise wants the resident.

This year, the pandemic added twists to the already intense process. Some of these changes include that COVID-19 shut down weekslong stints at programs that often serve as residency auditions; interviews moved online; and because travel was no longer necessary, competitive students accepted invitations to interview at many more programs than in prior years.

“That has led less-competitive but still-solid candidates to worry that the match won’t go well for them since programs may pursue the same top-tier candidates,” the AAMC wrote.

Fifteen graduates will complete their residencies at Wright State University.

Two medical students who are active-duty military members matched for competitive military residencies: one in pathology in the Army and the other for general surgery in the Air Force.

More than 41% of the Wright State graduates will remain in Ohio during residency and 34% will remain in Dayton.

More than a third will enter a primary care field — family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics and combined internal medicine-pediatrics.

The rest matched in the following specialties: anesthesiology, dermatology, emergency medicine, neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopedic surgery, otolaryngology, pathology, psychiatry radiology, radiation oncology, surgery and plastic surgery.