Local mental health court celebrates first graduate, who’s happy to be ‘normal’

In a graduation that included the 18 other people participating in the program at this time, Scott was celebrated by the court and supporters, counselors, his program supervisors and others including Minnie Pearl, a support dog who attends the Mental Health Court sessions.

The court meets twice monthly and poses tough sledding for many participants, Wall said, adding she knew along the way that Scott at times was not among her biggest fans.

Each person’s journey through the court is different, Wall said, saying Scott took a step forward but then fell back more than once. A number of themes including music and relaxation techniques can be used by participants to address various issues along the way.

Among Scott’s achievements have been maintaining employment since May 2023, having no police contact since 2022 and being in the same housing since November 2022.

Scott thanked everyone who has supported him along the way through the court. He asked his supervising court officer Jonathan Kanet to read a statement about what Scott thinks about his mental health today.

“He was afraid to talk to people about his mental health problem because he thought that they would make fun of him,” Kanet said, adding Scott credited the court with saving his life.

“Normal to me is being happy, being in good spirits instead of being down in the dumps all of the time,” Scott wrote.

The court is voluntary and intended for people charged with felony offenses who have been diagnosed with certain mental health disorders amenable to treatment. Participants can be referred from several sources.

Among criteria for participants will be:

* The offender is a county resident charged with a non-violent felony;

* The offense is a level 3-4-5 case (felony 1 and 2 are the most serious);

* The offender cannot face a sexually oriented offense or have a status of sex offender;

* The offender’s mental health disorder was a factor in the behavior that resulted in the charge(s) and, unless treated, the disorder is likely to contribute to future criminal actions;

* The offender has a pattern of severe and persistent mental illness;

* The offender is appropriate for care available in the community.

Among recurring topics of the court’s participants is the stigma attached to mental health.

“We talk about that a lot … how can we address the stigma?” Wall said.

More information on the Mental Health Court is available on the Common Pleas Court’s website, at www.miamicountyohio.gov/1114/Mental-Health-Court.

