Local nonprofit gets $1.5M to streamline career pathways through schools

The funds will expand Learn to Earn’s existing Pathways for Accelerated College and Career Experiences learning model. The program will expand to Springfield and Middletown schools.

“This isn’t about adding another program to schools,” said Stacy Schweikhart, CEO of Learn to Earn Dayton. “It’s about realigning how schools, employers, and higher education work together to ensure that students have the skills — and connections — that they need to thrive as adults.”

Schools that already have the program include Brookville Local Schools, Columbus City Schools, Jefferson Township Local Schools, Kettering City Schools, Miamisburg City Schools, Trotwood-Madison City Schools, Valley View Local Schools and Wayne Local Schools.

Learn to Earn’s PACCE framework works to integrate career learning from a separate program to a system integrated throughout the student’s school experience.

Career navigators give career assessments to identify interests and aptitudes, connect students to work-based learning experiences with local employers and help access dual enrollment in Ohio’s College Credit Plus program.

Under Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio has emphasized career tech learning and pathways to high-demand industries, such as manufacturing, plumbing, welding and nursing.

Many of these most in-demand careers have pathways that students can earn credentials from before they graduate high school. However, many of these jobs require higher education, such as a bachelor’s or master’s degree.

Learn to Earn Dayton is also working in partnership with the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce and Ohio Excels to scale elements of the career-connected learning framework statewide by 2029.

The Montgomery County Educational Service Center will serve as Learn to Earn Dayton’s strategic implementation partner.

“Through our partnership with Learn to Earn Dayton, we are helping align school systems, higher education, and industry in a way that makes career-connected learning part of the fabric of a student’s educational experience,” said Shannon Cox, MCESC superintendent.

Ohio has been a leader in the career-focused education space, said John Garcia III, executive director of the Pathways Impact Fund,

“We’re investing in this work because Ohio’s success can inform strategies across the country,” he said.