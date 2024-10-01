Local real estate: Beavercreek home has formal areas, lots of natural light

Inside, elegant formal areas flank the front entry and back casual areas are filled with natural light through Palladian and picture windows. Recent updates to the second-floor primary bathroom allow for modern luxuries while the updated kitchen appliances enhance the hidden built-ins of a chef’s dream.

Off the formal entry the parlor and dining room mirror each other in design with matching fireplaces and brass chandeliers. Off the parlor is the entrance to a library sitting room with built-in bookcases and cabinets. This room is accessible through a pass-through walk-in closet from the guest suite.

Double doors from the dining room open into the kitchen and breakfast room. Antique white cabinetry with maple contrasting cabinets fills nearly every wall space of the kitchen. What appears to be decorative trim turns into hidden pull-out pantries. Ornate scrolls next to the GE Monogram six-burner gas cooktop are pull-out spice racks. Sub-zero refrigerator has matching cabinet façade and pullout freezer drawers.

One island features a vegetable sink and hands-free pop-out trash station while a second island has an elevated countertop with hidden ice-maker and two refrigerator drawers. The Bosch built-in oven and microwave were new in 2021. A picture window is above the sink and additional built-ins include an appliance garage, Kitchen-Aid mixer lift-table, media nook, mail and plate slots and beverage station or buffet counter. Windows surround the breakfast room which has access to one of the balcony decks.

The center hallway leads to a half bathroom and through pillar accents with transoms into the great room with a cathedral ceiling. Dentil crown molding gives the room dimension and the Palladian window provides views of the lush back yard. An electronic remote controls the hidden blinds for those extra sunny days. Along one wall is a gas fireplace with a dentil mantel and ceramic-tile surround. Two sets of French patio doors open out to two separate balcony decks.

Off the great room is the first-floor bedroom suite with access to the balcony deck. The walk-through closet has custom built-ins including an armoire. A full bathroom has a tub/shower and single-sink vanity.

From the kitchen, a couple steps down leads to the casual entry with access to a half bathroom, the three-car garage and a spacious laundry room with folding center, ironing board and pet wash.

A staircase from the kitchen leads down to the lower level which offers a media and creation room with a wall of built-in cabinetry surrounding a gas fireplace. A wall of windows and patio doors open out to the fence-enclosed garden. A peninsula counter wraps around into a kitchenette, large enough for a dining area and fully equipped. A bedroom and a full bathroom complete the finished living area.

Unfinished space offers a workshop with walk-out and daylight windows, a potting area, walk-in crawl space storage and a unique porta-potty half bath.

The semi-open formal staircase from the foyer hallway leads up to the second floor where there are three bedrooms, a bonus room and two full bathrooms. The upstairs primary bedroom has a walk-in closet, a sitting area and access to a balcony deck. The full bathroom has been updated in 2018 and features a walk-in shower with leaded-glass web window, dual shower heads LED mirror. The elevated countertop has two sinks with nearby pull-out medicine cabinets. A separate cosmetic station has an illuminating mirror. There is a heated towel rack and HEOS Bluetooth radio system plus a second walk-in closet.

Two other bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bath. One bedroom has a dressing area with a single-sink vanity and walk-in closet. The other bedroom has a walk-in closet and access to the full bath with single-sink vanity and tub/shower.

FACTS

Price: $829,000

More info: Edmund Griffith, Irongate Inc. Realtors; 937-272-3320, edmundgriffith.com