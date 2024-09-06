Local rep, House speaker still in stalemate over GOP political fund after court ruling

In a statement following the decision, Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, called the matter “settled” and framed the moment as a chance for Republicans to disengage from personal rivalries. “The Speaker of the House has always led the campaign committee of the majority party,” he wrote.

While Stephens hopes the decision returns things to how they were before a court got involved in June ordering him to cede control, Plummer believes the decision effectively maintains his power as the new chairman of OHRA.

“According to the law, nothing’s changed. We’re not turning anything over to Jason Stephens,” Plummer, R-Butler Twp., told this news outlet. “If he wants to be the chair, he can call meetings and he can get the votes, but he knows that’s impossible.”

Bitterness between Stephens and a cohort of House Republicans, often led by Plummer, has been a mainstay of Stephens’ term as House speaker, given that he won the gavel in 2023 with only a minority of support from the Republican caucus and the unanimous support of House Democrats.

Plummer was granted chairmanship in April by a 39-0 vote of the House Republican caucus. A minority of House Republicans (there are 67 House Republicans in total) were not present. After, when Stephens wouldn’t cede control of the fund, Plummer and other members of the GOP caucus took the fight to court, which eventually led to a June decision that confirmed Plummer’s control, though that decision has since been vacated.

Despite Plummer’s legal grip on the political fund not being as clear cut as it once was, Thursday’s decision does not automatically undo the internal changes made to OHRA since June. Plummer still maintains his position as chair; the staff has been purged and replaced; funds have been raised; and Plummer installed his own treasurer, who controls the funds.

Plummer said he doesn’t see how Thursday’s decision could be helpful to Stephens.

“I guess he’d have to sue me, but obviously the court said they’re not going to get involved, so that’s not going to happen,” Plummer said. “He can call himself God, for all I care, but he’s not the chairman of OHRA.”

Stephens’ team declined to comment on the case.

The spat centers on how lawmakers of any political party are able to change the chair of their caucus’ campaign committee. Historically, as Stephens has pointed out, the speaker of the House has been given that position by default. However, Ohio Revised Code offers little directive on who actually controls it, other than that it shall be “administered and controlled in a manner designated by the caucus.”

Plummer has argued that April’s 39-0 vote from his peers meets the above description, while Stephens has argued that the caucus never formally adopted a policy that states chairmanship is subject to a majority caucus vote.

