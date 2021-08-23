Local school district dismissing early because of heat

Troy City Schools will dismiss students two hours early on both Tuesday and Wednesday “due to the predicted high temperatures/high heat indexes” on those days, according to school officials.
The school district operates nine school buildings. Troy Junior High School (1973) has air conditioning, but the other eight schools that were built between 1914 and 1966 do not.
Twice in recent years, Troy voters rejected the school district’s tax levy requests to build new schools. The school board is considering going back to the ballot in 2022.
The National Weather Service projects high temperatures of 92 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday in Troy, then 91 on Thursday and 90 on Friday. The NWS said the heat index could reach 100 on Tuesday and Wednesday.
District officials said they will continue to monitor the heat situation and will decide later in the week whether to have full days or early dismissals for Thursday and Friday.
Several residents responded to the early dismissal news on social media by suggesting that the district start the school year later, to avoid more of the hot weather. Troy City Schools began classes last Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Nearly all of the Dayton area’s schools will have gone back to classes by later this week. Only Piqua, Mad River, Valley View and Greenon wait until after Labor Day to start classes.