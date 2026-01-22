Local store shelves emptying ahead of large winter storm

By mid-afternoon Thursday, 2% milk was gone from the shelves with other types disappearing quickly.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, the Miami Valley has an 83% chance of seeing at least 8 inches of snow between Saturday afternoon and Sunday night.

Jacob McCloud and his girlfriend Breanne Hamilton shifted their usual Sunday grocery shopping day to Thursday in anticipation not of the snow, but the crowds.

McCloud said he usually does all his shopping on Sunday mornings when he has the place almost to himself, then prepares all his meals for the week.

Thursday’s crowd was what he expected, but not what he wanted.

“I hate coming here regardless,” he said. “This doesn’t help.”

Hamilton said they were having luck finding what they needed except for hamburger meat and beef bacon.

Down the street at Aldi, manager Trenton Cook helped one customer after another at the self-service checkout registers.

“Busy. That about sums it up,” Cook said.

Customers were mostly looking for staples, especially bread and milk, which, he said, they always do when there’s any snow at all in the forecast.

“It’s always like this whether it’s a couple of inches or 10 inches,” he said.

But, Cook said, no weather event compared to the COVID pandemic when he saw bread, milk and toilet paper leaving the store cartloads at a time.