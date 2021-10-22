Local teacher one of three nationally to win $100K award

“High school skilled trades teachers and their programs are an essential part of addressing the skilled trades worker shortage,’’ said Danny Corwin, executive director of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools. “These dedicated educators make a huge difference in the lives of young people every day, setting them on a course for a meaningful career and to make a difference in their community.’’

More than 700 applications for the program were received from 49 states, Harbor Freight said.

The program described Bertke’s efforts as follows: “Despite complications this past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bertke persisted by including electrical simulators, online occupational safety and health, and employability skills training and Cengage electrical curriculum to keep his students on track. He even taught students in-person from the school parking lot at times, maintaining distance and proctoring tests from his car.”

Twenty out of Bertke’s 23 seniors qualified for a pre-apprenticeship through the Ohio Apprenticeship Council. This means they can get their journeyman credential a year ahead of others around the state.

The remaining three seniors qualified for other placement opportunities in electrical supply and maintenance. Bertke’s program is one of three in the school that fill within the first 24 hours of availability and has a waiting list.

Bertke said he filled out the Harbor Freight application because his students “do awesome things.”

“By getting this recognition, that brings the spotlight to what you guys are doing. It is not about me. It is about what we do as a group,” Bertke said to his students. “I really love what I do. When I get in the classroom, I don’t feel like it’s work. I am here because I get to help support you guys … When you guys are putting in your best effort, you are helping me be the best I can be.”

Bertke thanked his students, past students, vendors and business partners for their support and contributions to the program’s success.

