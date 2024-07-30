Local woman’s love of dogs drives her volunteerism

Her passion also extends to focusing on others and she has volunteered with the Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association for about 20 years. She has had multiple dogs throughout her life, and her latest volunteer sidekick was Belle, an 11 ½-year-old Old English Sheepdog, who passed away in October 2023.

“I loved it because of the joy of sharing my beautiful animals with people who are in hospitals or retirement centers or schools,” she said.

She has also been a member of the Dayton Dog Training Club for about 10 years.

“It’s a fabulous training club for anyone who wants to take their dog and learn obedience or agility skills,” she said. “The cost is very reasonable, and the classes are small. Belle had numerous obedience awards, and we got to some fairly advanced levels in obedience. The people I’ve met in classes are wonderful.”

Carter’s volunteering has included visits to St. Leonard and Bethany Lutheran Village.

She has also volunteered the last five years at her church, the Miami Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

Carter retired from teaching after 32 years. Her career started in West Carrollton and she moved to the Dayton, teaching everything from kindergarten through eighth grade.

With the death of Belle, Carter has cut back a bit, but she stays active and volunteers to help judges at obedience trials.

She also plans to volunteer at Pet Fest in October for Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association’s main fundraiser.

Even though she currently doesn’t have any animals, she is caring for her son, Michael’s, 15-year-old blind Chihuahua/terrier mix.

While she doesn’t know what the future holds, Carter happily reflects on the many years and various volunteer programs she supported.

“Volunteering can lift you up and make you happy,” she said. “It can change your life.”

We asked Carter to share more about herself:

Hometown: Wadsworth, OH

Family: Widowed after 58 years of marriage to George Carter; 3 adult children, 6 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild

Favorite memory of your hometown: Going to Montgomery County and other local fairs.

How has aging affected your daily life: Less energy.

What is your favorite activity: Doing pet therapy with my dogs for Miami Valley Pet Therapy association for many years at local retirement homes/hospitals/schools and also going to Dayton Dog Training club for dog obedience training.

How long have you been retired? Retired for 28 years from work as an educator and Realtor.

How do you stay fulfilled in retirement: Having goals each day on things I want to do or need to do and volunteer work with organizations including my church.

Biggest challenge of being a senior citizen: Keeping up with new things especially technical items and repairs on property.

Biggest reward of being a senior citizen: Having time to do things I want to do.

Most satisfying part about life today: Afternoon naps and relaxed mornings reading the Dayton Daily News with my coffee.

What does the future hold for you: Surprises!

Best advice for individuals 60 years and older: Keep active and try new things.

