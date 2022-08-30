Long decline in gas prices may reverse temporarily after refinery fire

Explore Longtime Kettering business set to close this week

Meanwhile, prices nationwide remained in decline for 11 consecutive weeks, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020. Nationwide, the average gas price has fallen to $3.84, declining 5 cents from a week ago and $1.22 lower than the peak in mid-June.

Of course, that comes on the heels of a huge price spike earlier this year that pushed prices over $5 per gallon.

“I think that we will see prices cycle before Labor Day,” De Haan said Monday afternoon, referring to a pattern where stations ignore minor fluctuations in the market on a daily basis, with most stations undercutting each other by a penny or two each day until they run out of margin. “I think we could see something by any point, maybe by mid-week, prices could maybe cycle back up to maybe $3.79, maybe $3.69 like they did a couple of a weeks ago.”

Still, De Haan said the price hike likely won’t be that bad.

“Once the refinery gets back online, we will see more price decreases again,” he said. “But for now, we may see a little bit of a blip here ahead of the holiday weekend. It has nothing to do with the holiday, everything to do with the BP fire that happened last Wednesday.

Many motorists are expected to hit the road for the Labor Day holiday weekend regardless of gas prices, according to AAA, which predicts travel volume to return to near pre-pandemic levels, just like it did for the Memorial Day and Independence Day holiday weekends.

Peak travel time is anticipated to be Friday afternoon, when commuters mix with travelers, especially those heading to coastal areas, AAA said. Traffic is also expected to be heavy late Monday afternoon as road trippers return from the long weekend, according to AAA.