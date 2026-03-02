Longer evenings ahead: Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend

While we will be losing a bit of sleep we will also be gaining more sunlight in the evenings as the days move towards summer.

So grab a cup of coffee, mourn your lost hour of sleep and start adjusting to your new schedule. You’ll be able to “fall back” an hour when daylight saving time ends Nov. 1.

Daylight Saving Time was created to use daylight more efficiently and to conserve energy.

It was first adopted in the U.S. with the Standard Time Act of 1918. The wartime measure lasted for seven months during World War I.

in 1966, the U.S. Congress passed the Uniform Time Act, which say states can either implement daylight saving time or not, but it has to be statewide. The act also mandates the day that daylight saving time starts and ends across the country.

During the 1970s energy crisis, the U.S. started doing daylight saving time all year long, and Americans didn’t like it. With the sun not rising in the winter in some areas till around 9 a.m. or even later, people were waking up in the dark, going to work in the dark and sending their children to school in the dark.

In the United States today, every state except Hawaii and Arizona observes daylight saving time. Around the world, Europe, much of Canada and part of Australia also implement it, while Russia and Asia don’t.

Safety experts say the clock change also is a good opportunity to replace batteries on smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.