Longtime area fire chief announces retirement

The only person to serve as chief of the Miami Valley Fire District since it was formed has announced his retirement effective June 25.
The Fire District Board of Trustees is expected to accept Matthew Queen’s resignation at its regular meeting of May 13.
Queen was appointed as chief in 2012 when officials from the city of Miamisburg and Miami Twp. created the district to provide fire and emergency medical service to both jurisdictions. He had previously served three years as Miami Twp.’s fire chief and six years as its deputy chief.
John Stalder, president of the board and a member of Miamisburg City Council, said Queen brought “outstanding service” to both communities.
“I’ve had the privilege of working with Matt since the district was first being studied,” Stalder said in a statement. “As chief, he had a challenging task of bringing together two distinct fire departments and developing a new culture. He and his team not only did that effectively, but also improved fire and EMS services and successfully implemented our board’s agenda.”
The board is likely to name an acting chief soon and determine a search process to select a permanent replacement, Stalder said.
Before joining the Miami Twp. Fire Department in 1991, Queen was a firefighter in Moraine, West Carrollton and New Lebanon. He earned degrees from Southwestern College and Sinclair Community College and is a graduate of the Ohio Fire Executive program sponsored by the Ohio Fire Chiefs Association.
“Being part of the formation of a brand new entity such as the Miami Valley Fire District has truly been one of the greatest highlights of my career,” Queen said in a statement. “It has been an honor and privilege to not only serve the (Fire District) Board of Trustees for nine years, but to lead an outstanding group of dedicated men and women who serve our community so well.”