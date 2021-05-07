Longtime area fire chief announces retirement

The board is likely to name an acting chief soon and determine a search process to select a permanent replacement, Stalder said.

Before joining the Miami Twp. Fire Department in 1991, Queen was a firefighter in Moraine, West Carrollton and New Lebanon. He earned degrees from Southwestern College and Sinclair Community College and is a graduate of the Ohio Fire Executive program sponsored by the Ohio Fire Chiefs Association.

“Being part of the formation of a brand new entity such as the Miami Valley Fire District has truly been one of the greatest highlights of my career,” Queen said in a statement. “It has been an honor and privilege to not only serve the (Fire District) Board of Trustees for nine years, but to lead an outstanding group of dedicated men and women who serve our community so well.”