Longtime broadcasters to be inducted into local Hall of Fame

Michaels, also known as Kevin Fodor, has over 35 years in the radio industry and is a longtime news anchor at WHIO Radio. He also teaches at the International College of Broadcasting, which he attended in the 1970s.

Campbell is still an active reporter for WHIO-TV, where he has also worked as a producer, and video editor. The Cedarville University grad has over 35 years in the business, and has won multiple awards, including from the Society of Professional Journalists.

Other honorees include:

Former radio personality Edna Howell began her career at WCXL in 1977 before moving on to other stations including WDAO, and WSAI in Cincinnati. She worked as a news and public affairs director as well as anchor.

Steve Ross was former operations manager and a longtime producer at DATV, as well as former director and producer at WKEF-TV.

Robert Moore was a longtime radio personality and salesman at WONE, WDAO, WING and stations in Cincinnati, dating to the early 1970s.

Raymond Graham started in the broadcast industry in 1974. He was a staff announcer at WDAO, co-hosted the popular “Back Page” call-in show, and hosted talk shows on WAVI.

The two posthumous inductees are Sandy Patton, a longtime promotion director at WKEF Television, and Jackie Roberts, a radio announcer, reporter, office manager, traffic and continuity director for Cox Media Group.

Deborah Parenti, current president and publisher of Radio INK, will become the third person in the history of the Hall of Fame to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Parenti was inducted into the Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2009 for her work in sales, production and general manager roles.

The Community Service Awards will go to Dayton Municipal Court Judge Mia Wortham Spells, and Tony Whitmore, formerly of RTA and ex-director of the Ohio Governor’s Department of Development.