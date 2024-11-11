Longtime Dayton area restaurant announces new ownership

That includes reverting to the original sauce and soup recipes, and returning to making the restaurant’s dough in-house instead of using frozen dough, Lenski told this news outlet.

The Jennings closed the restaurant in October 2021 due to health issues, selling it in 2022. A grand reopening under new ownership occurred in September of that year. The Kinders and Lenski purchased the restaurant this July.

Lenski, who grew up in Miamisburg enjoying Pappas since he was a child, has “a deep connection” to the restaurant, having been close with owners Dale and Connie Jennings. In addition, his twin brother worked with them through high school.

The Kinders, originally from Germantown, have been involved in the Miamisburg community through sports and raising sons Carson and Jackson.

Explore New boutique banking on Miamisburg building with a lot of history

The new owners said they are committed to bringing back the friendly atmosphere and family vibe that made Pappa’s Pizza Palace a Miamisburg staple for decades.

“Our mission is simple: to honor the legacy of Dale and Connie while introducing exciting new flavors and experiences for our community,” the restaurant said via Facebook.