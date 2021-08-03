Longtime director Allen named chamber marketing vice president

In her new role, Allen will oversee the chamber’s brand direction, membership and program marketing, overall chamber promotion, and more.

“Supporting businesses in the community I care so much about has been a fulfilling endeavor,” Allen said. “I’m thankful that my career path has allowed me to use my passion for communication to tell the stories of such inspiring entrepreneurs, visionaries, professionals, and creatives.”

She added: “The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce has offered me unparalleled opportunities for professional growth and I look forward to advancing the chamber’s mission to strengthen, promote, and advocate for our member businesses through this new opportunity.”

“Since starting at the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce in 2014, Allen has used her extensive experience in storytelling and content creation to grow the chamber’s online presence and key publications such as Focus on Business,” the chamber said.

In 2017, Allen led the chamber’s adaptation of new membership software and the launch of a new website, and in 2019, she led a brand refresh. Last year, she communicated Covid-19 regulations to the business community, the chamber noted.

Allen is 2021 graduate of Empower, a 2016 graduate of Leadership Dayton and a member of the 2015 National MS Society Leadership Class. She’s served on the Muse Machine board of trustees since 2016, and was the marketing committee chair for Ronald McDonald House Charities’ signature fundraiser, Doors of Compassion from 2016 to 2019.

Allen earned her bachelor of arts degree in telecommunications-news from Ball State University’s Honors College. She lives with her husband and two daughters in Clearcreek Township.