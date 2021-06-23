Longtime Kettering City Councilman resigns, creating 2nd vacancy on board

A Kettering City Councilman has announced his resignation, the second one on that panel this year.
Longtime District 2 Councilman Joe Wanamaker said he is stepping down effective tonight, citing health reasons.
Wanamaker has been in his fifth term, having been elected in 2003 after retiring from the job of street maintenance director for the city of Kettering.
He was last re-elected in 2019 when he ran opposed for a second time, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections. His term is set to expire in December 2023, records show.
Wanamaker earned his bachelor’s degree from the industrial engineering from the University of Dayton. He is the second Kettering City Councilman to resign this year.
In January, District 1 City Councilman and attorney Rob Scott stepped down to accept an appointment to the job as clerk of Kettering Municipal Court.
The council position that Scott held for a decade will be on the ballot in November, going unfilled until later that month, Kettering and Montgomery County board of elections officials have said.