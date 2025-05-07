Longtime Northmont schools employee arrested on suspicion of sexual battery

The Dayton Daily News is not naming the suspect at this time, as official charges have yet to be filed in court.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Clayton Police Department recently received reports indicating the suspect may have engaged in “inappropriate and unlawful relationships with both current and former students,” according to a Wednesday statement from the sheriff’s office.

The man, who was employed as a Northmont High School bus driver, was arrested after a “detailed investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.

Northmont schools Superintendent Tony Thomas confirmed Wednesday the bus driver has been employed by the district for 13 years. Thomas said the man has been placed on administrative leave.

District officials declined to comment on the timeframe in which the alleged crimes took place.

The man is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail as the investigation continues. The case will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for further review, after which official charges may follow.

Investigators said they’re “deeply concerned” that there may be additional individuals affected by these alleged incidents who have not yet come forward.

The sheriff’s office urges anyone with information about wrongdoing by a Northmont bus driver to contact Sgt. Josh Walters at waltersj@mcohiosheriff.org.