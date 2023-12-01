Longtime Troy business moving into former Ruby Tuesday building near I-75

Ruby Tuesday closed the Troy restaurant in August. The building is located at the intersection of Ohio 41 (West Main Street) and Troy Town Drive. An Aldi’s grocery store recently opened across Troy Town Drive from the building.

Bonnie Harris Frey, third-generation business owner, wrote in a Facebook posting and on the jewelry business website that she was excited to share plans for the next chapter in the history of the 77-year-old business.

“I have been driving past this building every day on the way to the store for 16 years. I knew it would be the ideal location for a jewelry store. We have been looking for a larger location for a few years but knew it had to be perfect to justify making the move from our current location down the street,” Harris Frey wrote.

“We promise to keep you posted with lots of fun updates as we build our new store,” she said. “I am so thankful for this opportunity and for all of the people who helped us get here.”

The business was founded in 1946 by Harold Harris in Sidney and later moved to Miami County.