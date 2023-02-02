Longtime trustee steps aside, focuses on other projects

He was appointed township trustee from a number of applicants after the resignation of Trustee Jack Evans when he was appointed to fill an unexpired term on the Miami County Board of Commissioners. “As a veterinarian, I traveled every road in Monroe Township and beyond, and knew a lot of people,” he said of his qualifications for the position in addition to his work on projects such as the bike trail.

Trustee duties include road maintenance, EMS/fire contracts, addressing stormwater issues and taking care of one active and four inactive cemeteries. The biggest change he saw in the township over the years was recent development including more housing subdivisions and dealing with issues created by commercial development in northern Montgomery County.

Among favorite events was the township bicentennial celebration in 2018.

He liked the work as trustee but said it was time for new blood in the township leadership. “New ideas and people with new experiences also is good,” he said. The remaining trustees Phil Cox and Greg Siefring recently appointed Mike Flora as the new trustee.

English will remain busy with family and his continuing interest in coordination and promotion of science education including the area’s science fair program. The program has grown from Tippecanoe High School and the addition of scholarship awards to a district program for Miami, Darke, Shelby and Champaign counties. Over the years, countless students have had the opportunity to research and present science fair projects. For English, the payoff is the satisfaction felt when the students do well.

His involvement in the science fairs led to involvement in The Ohio Academy of Science. He now is the organization’s president-elect and scheduled to become president in spring 2024.

