Longtime trustee steps aside, focuses on other projects

TIPP CITY – After 19 years as a Monroe Twp. trustee, Martin English is stepping aside to focus on other interests.
English, who was born and raised in Tipp City and Monroe Twp., also served the community for 38 years with his veterinary office on West Main Street. He retired in 2019.
Always active in the community, English served on the Tipp Monroe Cable Commission in its early days, as an EMT for the Tipp EMS Department for six years and participated in various other organizations over the years. His interest in seeing a local bridle path developed led to his participation, beginning in the early 1990s, on an advisory committee for developing land donated to Tipp City by Spring Hill nurseries for what became Kyle Park.
The bridle path didn’t become reality for a number of years and when the city formed a park board, he became an ex-officio member representing the township.
English also tackled another project of interest, a local bike path. He worked with Jim Dando, then with the city of Tipp City, on exploring a path to connect Kyle Park with City Park and then became active with a larger organization, the Miami County Bike Trail Task Force. That organization’s work with local officials and others led to what is today a trail extending across the county.
He was appointed township trustee from a number of applicants after the resignation of Trustee Jack Evans when he was appointed to fill an unexpired term on the Miami County Board of Commissioners. “As a veterinarian, I traveled every road in Monroe Township and beyond, and knew a lot of people,” he said of his qualifications for the position in addition to his work on projects such as the bike trail.
Trustee duties include road maintenance, EMS/fire contracts, addressing stormwater issues and taking care of one active and four inactive cemeteries. The biggest change he saw in the township over the years was recent development including more housing subdivisions and dealing with issues created by commercial development in northern Montgomery County.
Among favorite events was the township bicentennial celebration in 2018.
He liked the work as trustee but said it was time for new blood in the township leadership. “New ideas and people with new experiences also is good,” he said. The remaining trustees Phil Cox and Greg Siefring recently appointed Mike Flora as the new trustee.
English will remain busy with family and his continuing interest in coordination and promotion of science education including the area’s science fair program. The program has grown from Tippecanoe High School and the addition of scholarship awards to a district program for Miami, Darke, Shelby and Champaign counties. Over the years, countless students have had the opportunity to research and present science fair projects. For English, the payoff is the satisfaction felt when the students do well.
His involvement in the science fairs led to involvement in The Ohio Academy of Science. He now is the organization’s president-elect and scheduled to become president in spring 2024.
