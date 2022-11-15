Longtime Washington Twp. administrator to resign for Sinclair College leadership position

Washington Twp. Administrator Jesse Lightle will resign effective Jan. 15.
Lightle has served as administrator since July 2006 and has led Washington Twp. to experience the largest residential growth in Montgomery County over the past decade, the township said today in a release.
Over the past 16 years, Lightle has navigated three successful cycles of accreditation of the fire department and, most recently, facilitated the land purchase, construction, and funding of the new Washington Twp. Fire Station 41 on Franklin Street, the township said. In 2015, she oversaw the creation of the Enrichment Center, now the Joyce. C. Young Center, and in 2020, finalized the township’s rebranding, including the streetscape enhancement plan.
Beginning Jan. 16, Lightle will assume the position of senior vice president and chief of staff for Sinclair Community College. Lightle and her family plan to continue residing in the township, officials said.
Trustee President Sharon Lowry said township officials are “so grateful” for Lightle’s many contributions to the community.
“Washington Twp. has never been in a stronger position than it is now and much of that is owed to Jesse’s foresight and leadership,” Lowry said in a statement. “There are a lot of projects and initiatives that simply would not have been accomplished if it weren’t for her.”
About the Author