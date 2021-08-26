Warren County teacher, administrator dies at 44

Shane Estep, a prominent educator in the Carlisle and Springboro school districts for the past 21 years, died Tuesday after a short illness.
Estep, 44, had been one of the top administrators in Carlisle schools, serving as director of curriculum, instruction and gifted services the past two years. Prior to that, he was the principal of Carlisle’s Grigsby Intermediate School for six years, and chaired Carlisle’s recent school levy committees.
He started his career as a teacher in Springboro schools from 2000-13, serving a three-year stint as co-president of the district’s teachers union.
“He was very take-charge with his responsibilities,” Carlisle Superintendent David Vail said Thursday. “He and I just talked about him being the career champion and the business advisory council representative for the district. … He never shied away from any responsibility. He would have basically done anything you asked him to do.”
Estep was working in Carlisle schools up until early August. Vail said Estep, who had previous health issues, tested positive for COVID-19 at one point. Vail did not comment on Estep’s cause of death.
Vail said Estep had stepped in as the district’s Virtual Learning Academy coordinator during the COVID disruption, making sure students had the right technology and academic lessons.
“He was a dedicated family person and very dedicated educator,” Vail said. “He was always striving to improve … to be a better person and professional.”
Estep was a 1995 Carlisle High School graduate. He earned multiple degrees at Miami University and coached youth sports for several years. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at Anderson Funeral Home in Franklin.