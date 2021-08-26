Warren County teacher, administrator dies at 44

Vail said Estep had stepped in as the district’s Virtual Learning Academy coordinator during the COVID disruption, making sure students had the right technology and academic lessons.

“He was a dedicated family person and very dedicated educator,” Vail said. “He was always striving to improve … to be a better person and professional.”

Estep was a 1995 Carlisle High School graduate. He earned multiple degrees at Miami University and coached youth sports for several years. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at Anderson Funeral Home in Franklin.