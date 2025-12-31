Longtime WHIO-TV reporter Steve Baker dies

Baker joined the WHIO family in 1980, following in his father’s footsteps. He spent almost four decades covering news, mostly as WHIO’s Northern Bureau Chief.

He was best known for his dedication and attention to detail. If there was news, he was there.

“I would sleep with a scanner on at home, and if I would hear something that would wake me up, I needed to go. I rolled,” Baker previously told News Center 7.

Baker and his wife, Martha, also known as Marty, got married in 1969. She got used to his late nights and long days.

The couple welcomed their son Mark in 1970 and completed their family in 1983 when they adopted their daughter Stephanie.

The family made Troy their home, as Baker made his mark at News Center 7, covering all kinds of stories.

He retired from WHIO in 2017, but didn’t officially hang up his camera until 2020.

Arrangements for Baker are currently pending.

