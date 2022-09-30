Look for absentee ballot request forms for Nov. 8 election in Sunday’s Dayton Daily News

Elections officials urge voters wanting to vote by mail to submit requests for ballots as soon as possible to allow time for the request to get to the elections board, the ballot to get to the voter and the voted ballot to get back to the elections board.

Mailed ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 7 and received by the board of elections no later than 10 days after Election Day. Each board will have a secure drop box for ballots.

The deadline in Ohio law to request an absentee ballot by mail is noon on the Saturday before Election Day. But elections officials warn that waiting that long may make it impossible for ballots to be mailed to voters and returned on time.

Ohio law doesn’t allow voters to request absentee ballots online. But you can download and print out an absentee ballot request form at www.voteohio.gov. You can also call your local elections board to request one be mailed to you. If you have internet access but no printer, you can find directions on making your own request form at www.voteohio.gov.

Early in-person voting at local elections offices starts Oct. 12, and runs for 28 days. Election officials say lines are typically very short the first few weeks of early voting. Polls will also be open on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.