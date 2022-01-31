Looking for free N95 masks? Here’s where you can get them.

Grocery stores and pharmacies in the Dayton area are giving away free N95 masks as part of a federal program.
The White House announced the administration is giving away 400 million N95 masks, up to three per person, as long as they are available.
Your local Meijer, Kroger or Walgreens, are among stores that are part of the program and expect more locations to get supplies as the program is rolled out.
- Meijer announced Jan. 24 that the grocery chain received an estimated 3 million masks, which will be in boxes by the greeter stand while supplies last.
- Kroger said this week that the masks will be available at any local store with a pharmacy while supplies last. Look for a branded display with the masks or ask a worker for help.
- Walgreens said masks have started arriving at some stores and they expect all participating stores will start getting supplies by mid-February. The pharmacy chain said it will frequently update its list of store locations with N95s as shipments arrive, check walgreens.com/N95StoreList.
