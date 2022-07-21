Love of books, history ‘practically genetic’ for Oda

The love of books was combined with an interest in history with Oda and his father engaging in discussions of “what if” something in history had turned out differently. The discussions led to interest in research.

Oda served in the military in the early 1970s before returning home to open the book store, later returning to Wright State University for a master’s in history and then being hired in 1986 as the library’s local history coordinator. He became director in 1998.

Over the years, he’s seen the library collection grow, worked with automation when “little stickers were placed on every single, solitary book” and survived the move from the crammed Flesh Public Library building to the renovated Fort Piqua Hotel in October 2008.

The library has a local and regional art collection of around 300 pieces and is a popular place for tours. “That is fun, too. We can talk about ghosts,” Oda said of the former hotel that sat empty for years looking for someone to renovate and use it.

In addition to his work, Oda is very active in the community. He recalls being age 10 or 11 and going along with this father as he knocked on doors seeking donations for the local United Way campaign.

The son has followed in those footsteps with participation in an array of local boards, activities and organizations over the years such as the Salvation Army, Johnston Farm, cemetery tours, the Miami County Planning Commission, the chamber of commerce, the Piqua Players and most recently, the county Board of Election and chair of the Edison State Community College Board of Trustees. He previously taught at the local college for 25 years.

“I think the more you are involved in your community, the better your life will be in that community. The people who say there is nothing to do, aren’t really trying,” he said. “I have enjoyed being a part of what is going on.”

Oda, who lives nearby with his wife, Cathy, said he will miss the library staff along with the patrons of all ages. “I love this building. This building is tremendous from the architecture to the ghosts to just its sheer size. It is great,” he said.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com

The Piqua Public Library Staff & Board of Trustees will host a retirement open house event for Jim Oda on July 25 from 4-7 p.m. in the library lobby.